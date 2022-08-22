Second Gentleman Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Vice President Kamala Harris: 'What an Adventure'

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is known to praise Vice President Kamala Harris any chance he gets — so it's fitting that on their eighth wedding anniversary, he took a moment to get sappy toward his wife.

In a social media post on Monday, Emhoff, 57, wrote, "What an adventure these past eight years have been," alongside a photo of the two standing in front of vice presidential flags.

"Through it all, you have loved and supported me and our family with everything you have," he continued. "Life is better with you by my side."

Harris, 57, is stepmother to her husband's grown children, Cole Emhoff, 27, and Ella Emhoff, 23, who round out the family unit that the second gentleman refers to in his tribute.

He concluded: "Happy anniversary, Kamala. Here's to many more."

The couple first met on a blind date in 2013, while Harris was serving as California's attorney general and Emhoff was a successful lawyer himself. In past tributes to his wife, Emhoff has said their first date was "love at first sight."

They were married the following year, on Aug. 22, 2014.

Emhoff was wed once before, to California producer Kerstin Emhoff. Despite their 16-year marriage ending, Kerstin remains close friends with both the second gentleman and vice president, openly supporting their journey to D.C. and happily sharing her children with "Momala," as she's lovingly referred to by her stepchildren.