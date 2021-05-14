Doug Emhoff Celebrates 'Darling' Daughter Ella's College Graduation: 'We Love You So Much'

Ella graduated from The New School's Parsons School of Design in New York City and has already launched a fashion career

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff channeled his proudest inner papa on Friday as he celebrated daughter Ella Emhoff's graduation from college.

"My darling Ella, we are such proud parents! We love you so much, and are very much looking forward to all you do in the future," he wrote on social media, along with a photo of him with Ella in her cap and gown.

"And, to the other Class of 2021 graduates out there, huge congratulations!" Emhoff, 56, continued.

Ella's mom, Kerstin Emhoff (the second gentleman's first wife), likewise sent her love, reposting a photo of Ella with the caption "hope you enjoy your special day surrounded by friends and family."

The 21-year-old graduated from The New School's Parsons School of Design in New York City. She has already launched a fashion career — walking on the runway at New York Fashion Week in February after signing with IMG Models and selling her own knit pieces.

"Ella communicates this moment in time. There's a cheekiness and a joy she exudes," IMG's president said in January. (The White House is careful to avoid discussing Ella's professional work, out of ethics concerns.)

Ella Emhoff Ella Emhoff | Credit: Fashion Feed

kamala harris Sen. Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff with his children, Cole and Ella. | Credit: Kamala Harris/Instagram

Emhoff's children, Ella and 26-year-old Cole Emhoff, entered the spotlight during the 2020 presidential campaign — first during stepmom Kamala Harris' bid for office and then after she was chosen as Joe Biden's running mate, going on to become vice president.

In a conversation with his kids for Glamour last year, Emhoff looked back at being a father in a blended family and the spouse of a high-profile politician.

"I loved being a dad from day one. Just going through this experience that we've had and being stronger for it. Being in this position and putting all of ourselves out here like this, and having you two still smiling and laughing," he told Cole and Ella.

"Maybe our lives have changed a little bit, but we haven't changed," he said. "It's still the same conversations, the same bond, the same love, the same support that we've always had. I'm just so proud. And it makes me happy."

He added playfully: "And that's why when you don't text me I get so sad, Ella."