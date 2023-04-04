See the Viral Moment as Door Closes in Donald Trump's Face When He Enters Courtroom

A video captured by the Associated Press shows Trump trailing behind a group of law enforcement officers who did not hold the door open for him before heading into court

By
Published on April 4, 2023 04:45 PM

While former President Donald Trump made his way through the courthouse to be arraigned on 34 felony counts Tuesday afternoon, it appeared he nearly had the door shut in his face.

In a video captured by the Associated Press, Trump, 76, was trailing behind a group of law enforcement officers who did not hold the door open for him, leading him to shoulder it open as he continued following them inside.

A short time later, Trump stood before a judge and pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts brought against him, multiple outlets report.

According to the indictment reviewed by PEOPLE, prosecutors accused Trump of paying a woman, widely assumed to be porn star Stormy Daniels, $130,000 in hush money to prevent her from publicizing alleged previous sexual encounters between the pair, during his 2016 presidential bid, and then classifying the payment as "legal expenses" in the financial records of the Trump Organization.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office previously said that Trump would not be placed in handcuffs or have his mug shot taken when he surrendered to authorities, as that is only reserved for flight risks or threats to the district attorney or court personnel — which was not determined to be the case. He was reportedly fingerprinted upon arrival at the courthouse.

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the former president last Thursday after investigating the payment that prosecutors allege was falsely documented as "legal expenses" in the financial records of the Trump Organization.

According to The New York Times, each offense, classified as a Class E felonies, carries a maximum prison sentence of four years.

Trump is scheduled to return to court Dec. 4.

