Jacksonville Elects First Woman Mayor, Flips Long-Held Republican Seat Blue

Democrat Donna Deegan was elected to helm the nation's 12th largest city just six months after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection in the county by a wide margin

By
Published on May 17, 2023 04:43 PM
Donna Deegan holds up a t-shirt that her daughter bought her on a trip to London as she addressed supporters after winning Jacksonville's election for Mayor Tuesday night. Supporters of Mayoral candidate Donna Deegan gathered at Estrella Cocina in downtown Jacksonville to wait for the results of the election May 16, 2023.
Donna Deegan. Photo: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union/USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacksonville, Florida, elected its first female mayor on Tuesday, flipping the seat blue in a major upset for Republicans — one that some warn is a rebuke of the state's far-right governor, Ron DeSantis.

Former television news anchor Donna Deegan beat Republican Daniel Davis with a slim but still noteworthy margin — particularly considering Davis out-raised the Democrat nearly four to one.

The Democrat's election came just six months after Duval County voted overwhelmingly to reelect Gov. DeSantis, who won the county with an 11% lead over his Democratic opponent.

Deegan has significant name recognition in the region, where she worked in local television for decades and spearheads an eponymous foundation devoted to fundraising for breast cancer research (a passion project that began after her own breast cancer diagnosis).

In her victory speech Tuesday, the Democrat acknowledged the history-making election, saying, "Everyone said it could not be done in Jacksonville, Florida. We did it because we brought the people inside."

Deegan's opponent was endorsed by DeSantis, who secured a landslide victory in Florida in November.

Duval County's swing from electing a Republican (DeSantis) to a Democrat (Deegan) in such a short span has led some to speculate that the governor's popularity could be dwindling.

As Washington Post analyst Philip Bump notes, the Democratic victory may also signal "a long-term national trend away from Republicans in urban areas."

Prior to the election, Jacksonville — the country's 12th most populous city — was the largest in the country to have a Republican mayor. Now, it joins other big cities which have flipped blue in recent years.

Notably, the upset comes just weeks before DeSantis is widely anticipated to announce a bid for the presidency — and as he has seen his popularity among Republicans waning in some recent polls.

He's also been criticized by members of his own party for moving too far to the right when it comes to things like book bans, his stance on abortion, and his ongoing feud with Disney.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Following Deegan's win in Jacksonville, former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to slam DeSantis, claiming that his endorsement of Republican Davis wasn't enough to secure victory for Republicans.

"Wow! In a big upset, the DeSanctimonious backed Republican candidate for Mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, LOST," Trump wrote. "This is a shocker. If they would have asked me to Endorse, he would have won, easily. Too proud to do so. Fools! This is a BIG LOSS for the Republican Party. Remember, 'Rob' only won because of me!!!"

In a follow-up post, Trump wrote, "Ron's magic is GONE! He also lost, shockingly, in Jacksonville last night."

Related Articles
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representative
Ron DeSantis Polling at Low Levels Ahead of Expected 2024 Presidential Campaign Launch
Jerry Springer posing for a portrait before his Cambridge Union address at The Cambridge Union on November 5, 2015
A Look Back on Jerry Springer's Forgotten Political Career, from Advising RFK to Serving as Cincinnati Mayor
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Amid Rumored Presidential Bid, Ron DeSantis Remains Focused on Disney World
Trump & Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis Mocked for 'Pudding Fingers' in New MAGA Ad, Escalating Trump's Feud with Florida Governor
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ron DeSantis Avoids Criticizing Donald Trump in New Book Ahead of Expected 2024 Presidential Rivalry
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Donald Trump Is Reportedly Workshopping Nicknames Like 'Meatball Ron' for Ron DeSantis
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Trump Claims Ron DeSantis 'Begged Him' for Gubernatorial Endorsement: 'Tears Coming Down from His Eyes'
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Cheyenne Saloon on November 7, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. DeSantis faces U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) in his re-election bid in tomorrow's general election. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via AP)
Ron DeSantis Moves to Apply Florida's Restrictive 'Don't Say Gay' Law in High School Classrooms
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Trump Lashes Out at Ron DeSantis Amid Rumors of a 2024 Campaign: 'It's Always About Loyalty'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Reportedly 'Livid,' 'Screaming at Everyone' over Midterm Results, as Prominent Republicans Speak Out
Lauren Boebert
The Biggest Midterms Surprises, from Lauren Boebert's Neck-and-Neck Race to the Red Wave That Wasn't
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Florida Might Change a State Law So Ron DeSantis Can Run for President and Be Governor at the Same Time
Kari Lake and Donald Trump
Kari Lake 'Wants to Be' Trump's Running Mate, Source Says: 'She Is Working the Deal'
Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, seen speaking during the American Conservative Union's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, MD.
Many Republicans Skip Top GOP Conference amid Organizer's Groping Allegations
Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham Says Midterm Elections Are 'Definitely Not a Republican Wave, That's for Darn Sure'