Donating to Charities Helping Ukraine? How to Be Sure You Aren't Getting Scammed

Charity Navigator's chief relationship officer, Kevin Scally, offers advice for making sure your money is going to the right place

But what about lesser-known groups claiming to funnel funds and goods to Ukraine? Charity Navigator's chief relationship officer, Kevin Scally, says to do your homework before donating.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Give with your heart, but also your head," he tells PEOPLE. "If you're coming across a compelling story online that includes something presenting itself as an organization, first go directly to that organization's website. Look to see if it's an efficient, effective organization that has a strong commitment to financial health, accountability and transparency."

According to Scally, most nonprofit organizations list their policies and even their financials on their websites — the basis for CharityNavigator.com's "Give with Confidence" ratings.

ukraine Credit: Pavlo Palamarchuk/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Though Scally acknowledges it's often "compelling" to give to local charities versus going through a larger organization like UNICEF, "know there are challenges," he says. Plus, "relief organizations like UNICEF and AmeriCares have been on the ground in Ukraine and surrounding areas for years if not decades, and do have a lot of partnerships with local organizations and individuals. So there is that comfort in donating to a well-respected organization."

However, "if a smaller organization was referred directly to you by a reputable source, or it's somewhere you have volunteered in the past, you can generally feel good about giving that gift," he adds.

(Of note for Americans, U.S. citizens can only get tax deductions from giving to organizations that are 501c3-registered nonprofits.)

If you're coming across individuals on social media asking for donations, "we like to assume good intent," Scally says, "but remember it's the internet, and anyone can say whatever they want — plus, you don't have full insight into how your funds will be used."

If you support an established nonprofit that has a solid track record in a country, "you're not supporting that one individual you saw on social media," Scally tells PEOPLE, "but hundreds or thousands of people just like them, with the organization sorting through and serving people where the need is greatest."

ukraine Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Scally says it's "too early to tell" if any scams have surfaced surrounding giving in Ukraine. However, not every charity pledging to help actually has a plan on how it is getting funds directly to the war-torn country and its people.

"Look for a clear, articulated strategy for how a nonprofit is responding to a crisis, and if that fits with the mission of the organization," Scally says. "If it's a local animal welfare charity now fundraising for mental health, that is mission drift and not the most effective place to put your money."

What you want to look for on a website as well, he adds, is "if the organization has a dedicated fund for the cause or not. Most donations that go to nonprofits are considered unrestricted, giving the organization the ability to utilize funds where need is greatest. While the donor's intent is to give to Ukraine, your money might not be going there."

Of the 30-plus organizations currently named on CharityNavigator.com's Ukraine relief list, "the donations they are receiving through us are restricted for use in Ukraine," he adds.

As for donating goods instead of money, remember "this is an active war zone," Scally says. "It's going to be challenging for people in the U.S. to actually get goods to the right place."

ukraine Credit: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

Plus, "you want to give people what they are saying they need, not determining yourself what they need," Scally says. "They likely do need items like blankets, but you might end up with a surplus of blankets that never get used — when the money that went into buying those blankets could have gone to much-needed medicine or mental healthcare. Think about how you can put your giving in the hands of nonprofits that have been through this route before, with folks who know what people need right now."

Those suffering in the crisis in Ukraine will take a long time to recover, and organizations will need continued support to aid them. And while such tragedies can bring out the worst in people, as Scally says, "it brings out the best, too."