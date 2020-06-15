President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump has a lot to say in a new book about her family that includes "harrowing and salacious" details, according to The Daily Beast.

The website reported Sunday night that Mary's Too Much And Never Enough, set to be published on Aug. 11, will also reveal "how she played a critical role" in The New York Times' reporting on her family's — and her uncle's — finances, starting with an October 2018 article that "found [President Trump] received at least $413 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire, much of it through tax dodges in the 1990s."

(The president’s attorney claimed the reporting was “100 percent false.”)

In her book Mary will explain how she “was a primary source for the paper's Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation, supplying Fred Trump Sr.’s tax returns and other highly confidential family financial documentation to the paper,” The Daily Beast reported.

The White House and the Times did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, though a paper spokeswoman declined to comment for a Times article about Mary's reported new book.

Publisher Simon & Schuster also did not respond to a request for comment. Efforts to reach Mary were unsuccessful.

According to The Daily Beast, her book will "include conversations with Trump’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, that contain intimate and damning thoughts about her brother" as well as a retelling of the death of Mary's father and President Trump's older brother, Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981 after years of heavy drinking.

Too Much and Never Enough, according to The Daily Beast, will include "allegations that Donald and Fred Trump Sr. contributed to [Trump Jr.'s] death and neglected him at critical stages of his addiction."

The president, who rarely speaks in personal terms, has repeatedly talked about the shadow of his older brother’s death and what role family influence may have played in his brother's problems.

“I do regret having put pressure on him,” he told The Washington Post last year. The family real estate business “was just not his thing … I think the mistake that we made was we assumed that everybody would like it.”

“He did [go to rehab]. A number of times,” the president told the paper then, noting that it was not a “stay-over” rehab. “I don’t think there was much we could do at the time. … Things have been studied and learned right now that are much different.”

If as described, the Trump family tell-all will be an explosive account from one of the president's own relatives in the wake of multiple memoirs — positive and negative — from former White House officials.

But Mary Trump has spoken critically of her family before: In 2000, she and her brother, Fred Trump III, filed suit in a dispute over grandfather Fred Trump Sr.'s will and her uncle and his siblings fired back, notoriously ending the medical coverage Trump III's family was using for his son William, who was born with serious health complications.

"I can't help that," President Trump, then only a headline-grabbing real estate developer, told The New York Daily News in 2000 of the medical insurance and estate fight.

"It's cold when someone sues my father," he said of his nephew Trump III. "Had he come to see me, things could very possibly have been much different for them."

Mary, "incensed," gave this assessment of her relatives: "Given this family, it would be utterly naive to say it has nothing to do with money," she told the Daily News.