The Trumps have officially left the White House, as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are set to take their oaths of office on Wednesday

Donald Trump's Children Minus Barron Watch as He Leaves D.C. for Final Time as President

Though other notable figures like the vice president were absent from President Donald Trump's sendoff from Washington, D.C., his children and grandchildren were in the front row to watch as their father left Washington, D.C., on Air Force One on Wednesday morning.

Trump's older daughter, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner, gathered with Ivanka's siblings.

Next to them, the president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, were visibly tearful as he spoke.

Eric Trump, the president's second-oldest son, also attended with wife Lara Trump and their two young children.

Eric and Don Jr. have been running the president's Trump Organization since he took office in 2017 — an unusual move that ethics experts said raised concerns. Both they and their partners have been major campaign surrogates for the president as well.

The president's younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, was also in attendance on Wednesday morning along with her new fiancé, businessman Michael Boulos.

Barron Trump, the president's teenage son — his only child with First Lady Melania Trump — flew on Air Force One with his parents to Florida, but he did not stand with his older siblings on the tarmac to listen to the Trumps speak.

Barron was also not seen leaving the White House with his parents earlier that morning, when they made their final trip to Joint Base Andrews to board Air Force One.

"Have a good life, we will see you soon," Trump, 74, told the crowd seeing him off on the tarmac. Attendees included Trump family members plus the president's departing White House staff and a group of his supporters.

Image zoom From left, center: Donald and Melania Trump on Wednesday | Credit: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Image zoom The Trump family on Wednesday | Credit: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty

Vice President Mike Pence, whose once loyal relationship with the president has reportedly frayed since the deadly Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol, notably was not in attendance. Neither were other major figures in the Republican Party.

Though he is leaving office, President Trump will soon be tried in the Senate after his unprecedented second impeachment over his role in the deadly Capitol riot.

In a brief speech before boarding Air Force One, Trump touted his work in the Oval Office.

"We've left it all — as the athletes would say — we left it all on the field," he said Wednesday, turning to his wife. "In a month when we're sitting in Florida, we can't look at each other and say, 'Well, only if we worked a little bit harder.'"

Sources say the Trumps and son Barron are likely to spend much of their immediate future at their private Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida — a frequent vacation spot for the departing first family throughout the 45th presidency.

In the lead-up to Wednesday, the Trump children shared goodbye statements on social media along with tourist-like photographs from around the White House.

Ivanka shared a statement calling her and her father's four years in the White House an "incredible journey."

Image zoom From left, center: Donald and Melania Trump leave the White House | Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Image zoom From left: Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday | Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom From left: Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr. and outgoing White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday | Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock

Don Jr., 43, shared a photo of his father and stepmom walking off the Marine One helicopter on Instagram before they boarded Air Force One for the final time as the nation's first couple.

"Being your first lady was my greatest honor," Mrs. Trump, 50, told the crowd Wednesday before boarding the plane with her husband.

"Thank you for your love and support," she added. "You will be in my thoughts and prayers, god bless you all, god bless your families, and god bless this beautiful nation."

The president added: "What else has to be said, right?"

"It has certainly been a beautiful journey…," Eric, 37, tweeted. He shared his message alongside photos of him and his father, posing in the Oval Office and on the 2020 campaign trail.

The Trump children are expected to go their separate ways, as they join their father in moving away from Washington, D.C.

Ivana Trump, the president's first ex-wife and mom to Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka, told PEOPLE in November that she's eager for them to move on.

"I just want them to be able to live their normal lives — normal lives," she said then. "Not the Washington life and all that, just in New York or wherever they're going to be and just live their normal lives."