Donald Trump Leaves Wife Melania Out in the Rain While He Uses an Umbrella — See the Photos

Apparently First Lady Melania Trump cannot stand under her husband’s umbrella.

On Monday, President Donald Trump, 72, was caught on camera holding an umbrella over his own head, while his wife, 48, stood nearby, uncovered, in the rain. The moment took place as the Trumps exited the White House to visit hurricane-torn Florida and Georgia.

After his wife joined him under the umbrella he was carrying, the president darted off to talk to a group of reporters about his wife’s ABC News interview and his 60 Minutes interview, leaving his wife out in the rain. “She did a great job on television the other night,” Trump told reporters in footage captured by ABC News. “And I didn’t do so bad either. But she did a great job on television.”

Donald Trump and Melania Trump Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump and Melania Trump MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Partway through their walk to the waiting helicopter, Trump shifted the umbrella to also cover his wife’s head.

First lady Melania Trump joins President Trump as he prepares to depart for Georgia and Florida to survey storm recovery efforts. "She did a great job on television the other night and I didn't do so bad either, but she did a great job on television." https://t.co/ExyoskXW4Y pic.twitter.com/lisqG1L3Uz — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 15, 2018

This isn’t the first time Trump has been accused of monopolizing an umbrella. In January, Trump appeared to let his wife and their son Barron Trump, 12, take the brunt of a storm as the trio boarded Air Force One.

Donald Trump boards Air Force One in the rain holding a large umbrella — wife and son trail behind pic.twitter.com/esWTEr7lvR — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 27, 2018

Melania and Donald Trump MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Twitter users on both sides of the aisle were quick to react to Trump’s most recent umbrella faux pas. One wrote, “Trump standing with the massive umbrella over him while his wife gets rained on just says so much.” Another wondered, “Why is no one talking about the fact that Trump literally LEFT HIS WIFE IN THE RAIN WHILE HE HAD THE UMBRELLA because he wanted to be on TV.”

Why is no one talking about the fact that Trump literally LEFT HIS WIFE IN THE RAIN WHILE HE HAD THE UMBRELLA because he wanted to be on TV 😶 — Not Your Father’s Politics (@TryToDebateMe) October 16, 2018

I half expected Obama to rush up & hold an umbrella over her head. There’s not enough money in the world to make marriage to Trump worth the trouble. — Stobie Piel (@StobiePiel) October 15, 2018

People saying it's selfish of #Trump to keep this #umbrella for himself instead of sharing it with his wife. But he got a toupée, guys. Melanie is beautiful regardless of standing in the rain or not. Trump only has his toupéé. — Becky (@MiyukiMouse) October 16, 2018

President Trump holds his own umbrella. What more do you need to know? — John B. Ruger ❌ (@bapruger77) October 15, 2018

Once again, it never occurs to trump to hold the umbrella over his wife, only over himself. He is incapable of the most basic courtesies. https://t.co/4U7fYumTe1 — Willing to discuss (@buffsblg) October 15, 2018

Trump standing with the massive umbrella over him while his wife gets rained on just says so much — Jude Samhain (@judetx) October 15, 2018

In her ABC News interview, Mrs. Trump shot down speculation that her marriage was in trouble and confirmed that she loves her husband. “Yes, we are fine,” she said. “Yes. It’s what media speculate, and it’s gossip. It’s not always correct stuff.”