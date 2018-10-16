Donald Trump Leaves Wife Melania Out in the Rain While He Uses an Umbrella — See the Photos

Apparently First Lady Melania Trump cannot stand under her husband’s umbrella.
On Monday, President Donald Trump, 72, was caught on camera holding an umbrella over his own head, while his wife, 48, stood nearby, uncovered, in the rain. The moment took place as the Trumps exited the White House to visit hurricane-torn Florida and Georgia.
After his wife joined him under the umbrella he was carrying, the president darted off to talk to a group of reporters about his wife’s ABC News interview and his 60 Minutes interview, leaving his wife out in the rain. “She did a great job on television the other night,” Trump told reporters in footage captured by ABC News. “And I didn’t do so bad either. But she did a great job on television.”
Partway through their walk to the waiting helicopter, Trump shifted the umbrella to also cover his wife’s head.
This isn’t the first time Trump has been accused of monopolizing an umbrella. In January, Trump appeared to let his wife and their son Barron Trump, 12, take the brunt of a storm as the trio boarded Air Force One.
Twitter users on both sides of the aisle were quick to react to Trump’s most recent umbrella faux pas. One wrote, “Trump standing with the massive umbrella over him while his wife gets rained on just says so much.” Another wondered, “Why is no one talking about the fact that Trump literally LEFT HIS WIFE IN THE RAIN WHILE HE HAD THE UMBRELLA because he wanted to be on TV.”
In her ABC News interview, Mrs. Trump shot down speculation that her marriage was in trouble and confirmed that she loves her husband. “Yes, we are fine,” she said. “Yes. It’s what media speculate, and it’s gossip. It’s not always correct stuff.”