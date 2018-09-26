Trump Claims He Wanted the UN to Laugh at His Speech — Despite Saying He 'Didn't Expect' It

He meant to do that.

After he was laughed at on the world stage in an embarrassing moment on Tuesday, President Donald Trump is now claiming that his boasts to the United Nations General Assembly about his accomplishments in office were “meant to get some laughter.”

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported on Twitter Tuesday afternoon: “Trump on laughter at UN during speech: ‘Oh it was great. Well that was meant to get some laughter, but it was great.’ “

The room full of world leaders at the General Assembly Hall rippled with laughter on Tuesday after the president claimed in his signature hyperbolic style that his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

An apparently flustered Trump, 72, responded, “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay,” which earned him some applause.

On Tuesday, critics on Twitter mocked Trump over the moment, with many arguing that the crowd was laughing at him rather than with him.

Some also pointed out that Trump has often tweeted in the past about other countries laughing at the United States’ leadership.

America is disgraceful under tRump. The whole leadership of the world laughed at him today. Must have been his worst nightmare come true 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kfKNurR3Sh — Chris Vickerson🇨🇦 (@chris_vickerson) September 26, 2018

Our current predicament began after everyone laughed at Trump at the Correspondent’s Dinner. Now the whole world literally laughed in his face, which is his worst nightmare. What, we must ask, is he going to do now? — Brian Hiatt (@hiattb) September 25, 2018

Trump has long attacked Obama by claiming that the world was laughing at his leadership. Today, world leaders at the UN laughed at Trump's claim that his administration has accomplished more than any in US history. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 25, 2018

