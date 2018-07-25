Donald Trump's Walk of Fame Star Destroyed by Man with a Pickaxe — Again

President Donald Trump‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was smashed to pieces early Wednesday morning by a man wielding a pickaxe, police said.

The suspect, who witnesses say concealed the pickaxe in a guitar case, later reported the crime to authorities and turned himself in to the Beverly Hills police, NBC4 reports.

Officers were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m., where they found the pickaxe resting next to a pile of rubble where Trump’s star once laid.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately available, NBC4 reported. It’s unclear when repairs on the star will begin.

Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star after it was vandalized on Wednesday Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Trump received the star in 2007 for his hosting role on NBC’s The Apprentice. And this isn’t the first time it’s been vandalized.

Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star after it was vandalized in October 2016 FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Two weeks before the 2016 presidential election, a man used a pickaxe and sledgehammer to destroy the star. The man, James Otis, pleaded no contest to felony vandalism in February 2017 and was sentenced to three years probation and 20 days of community service. He also had to pay $4,400 for the damage.

Before that, Trump’s star was defaced with a swastika, a mute symbol and dog feces, among other things.

So this just happened again… somebody used a pick axe to destroy Donald Trump's star on the Walk of Fame. Still trying to learn more, but we know it's been vandalized multiple times, just never on this level. @NBCLA 📸: Victor Park/Loudlabs pic.twitter.com/lzq7YrsSRV — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

NBC Los Angeles’ Jonathan Gonzalez tweeted photos of the latest damage on Wednesday, noting that Trump’s star has never been vandalized “on this level.”

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s president, Leron Gubler, told PEOPLE in 2016 that “The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a registered historic landmark,” and debunked rumors that Trump’s star would potentially be removed.

“Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Gubler said. “Because of this, we have never removed a star from the Walk.”