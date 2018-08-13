Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Wacky Omarosa' Amidst Audio Leaks: 'She Was Vicious, But Not Smart'

Donald Trump lashed out at former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman on Twitter Monday, just moments after her heated appearance on the Today show, where she released new audio of a phone call she had with the president about her White House firing.

“Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will,” Trump tweeted. “She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard….

“…really bad things,” he continued in a second tweet. “Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired!”

RELATED: Omarosa Manigault Newman Releases Alleged Secret Recording of Her Firing from White House

The scathing tweets came after Manigault Newman released a secret recording of a phone call she says Trump made to her one day after she was fired by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in December 2017.

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

…really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

In the audio tape, a voice purportedly belonging to President Trump sounded surprised to hear that Kelly had asked Manigault Newman to leave the White House.

“Omarosa? Omarosa what’s going on? I just saw on the news that you’re thinking about leaving? What happened?” Trump is heard saying on the tape.

“General Kelly — General Kelly came to me and said that you guys wanted me to leave,” Manigault Newman responds.

“No…I, I, Nobody even told me about it,” Trump replies.

“You know they run a big operation, but I didn’t know it,” he continues. “I didn’t know that. Goddamn it. I don’t love you leaving at all.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Manigault Newman, a former contestant on Trump’s reality series The Apprentice, served as the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison until her departure in January.

She alleged on the Today show Monday that, “General Kelly, John Kelly is running this White House and Donald Trump has no clue what’s going on.

“He’s being puppeted and that’s very dangerous for this nation,” she added.

Manigault Newman is making the television rounds to promote her new book about the Trump White House, Unhinged, out Tuesday.

On Sunday, she appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press, where she released a recording of Kelly firing her in a conversation that she claims turned threatening.

In the recording, a man purported to be Kelly tells Manigault Newman, “I think it’s important to understand that if we make this a friendly departure we can all be, you know you can look at your time here in the White House as a year of service to the nation. And then you can go on without any type of difficulty in the future relative to you reputation.”

“It’s very obvious[ly] a threat,” Manigault Newman told Meet the Press host Chuck Todd. “He goes on to say that things can get ugly for you. The chief of staff of the United States under the direction of the president of the United States threatening me on damage to my reputation and things getting ugly for me — that’s downright criminal.”

Later in the tape, when asked by Manigault Newman whether Trump was aware that she was being fired, Kelly allegedly tells her, “Let’s not go down the road,” adding that “the staff and everyone on the staff works for me, not the president.”

Manigault Newman has also alleged that there are recordings of Trump repeatedly saying the N-word during filming of The Apprentice. In her book, she said she hadn’t personally heard the recordings, but on Sunday she claimed that she has listened to the tape since her book went to print.

“I’ve heard his voice,” Manigault Newman said. “Once I heard it for myself it confirmed what I feared the most, that Donald Trump is a con and has been masquerading as someone who is actually open to engaging with diverse communities. But when he talks that way, the way he does on this tape, it confirms that he is truly a racist.”

Asked about Manigault Newman’s book by reporters on Saturday, the president called her a “lowlife,” according to a White House pool report.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also issued a statement saying that Unhinged “is riddled with lies and false accusations,” adding that “it’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the president during her time in the administration.”