Those on the tour were not required to wear a mask, a White House official said

Donald Trump Visits Mask Production Facility But Opts to Not Wear a Face Covering for the Tour

Donald Trump visited a facility that produces masks on Tuesday, but did not wear a face covering of his own while on the tour.

Trump, 73, flew to Arizona to walk through the Honeywell mask production assembly line in Phoenix, which is producing millions of the much-needed N95 masks as part of a Defense Department contract on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Trump met with Honeywell executives Darius Adamczyk and Tony Stallings, who led the president through the facility. While no one on the tour — including Trump — wore a mask, employees were photographed wearing face coverings.

A sign in the factory stated that all workers were required to wear them, CNBC reported.

Trump was photographed wearing protective goggles for the visit.

Those on the tour were not required to wear a mask, a White House official said, but they were encouraged to take precautions.

People who traveled with Trump and were in close proximity to him during the trip to Arizona were tested for COVID-19, NPR reported.

Image zoom Donald Trump Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Image zoom Donald Trump Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

RELATED: Republican Gov. Larry Hogan Says He 'Can't Really Explain' Trump's Disinfectant Comments

After the tour, Trump addressed a group of about 70 people, praising the Honeywell workers for their patriotism.

"You're making high-quality N95 respirators, and they are made to perfection," Trump said, according to NPR's report. "There's no bad masks. Like various countries have been sent some very bad masks from other places. There's nothing like that at Honeywell."

He told the employees, "you're part of this incredible industrial mobilization — the biggest since World War II."

Image zoom Donald Trump Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

"You make America proud," he reportedly added.

Trump also participated in a roundtable discussion at Honeywell later on Tuesday, during which he said that the White House plans to soon phase out its coronavirus task force — spearheaded by vice president Mike Pence — and replace it with a group focused on reopening the country's economy, CNBC reported.

"Well, because we can’t keep our country closed for the next five years," Trump said.

Image zoom Donald Trump Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

RELATED: Chris Christie Argues Americans Are 'Gonna Have to' Accept Coronavirus Death to Reopen Economy

"It’ll be a flame, and we’ll put the flame out," Trump added of a possible second outbreak of the virus later this year.

Arizona recently extended its stay-at-home order until May 15, though it is allowing some businesses to reopen with modifications beginning this week. As of Tuesday, there are at least 9,305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the battleground state, with 395 deaths related to the virus.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.