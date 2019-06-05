Ivanka & Jared at the Window, Trump Touching the Queen & More Viral Moments from His U.K. Visit

In a Wednesday morning interview with Good Morning Britain‘s Piers Morgan, Trump tried to explain a comment last week in which he called Meghan Markle‘s 2016 criticism of him “nasty.”

Trump also insisted to Morgan, long a sympathetic conservative voice, that he had planned to bring up the matter to Prince Harry when the two met on Monday at Buckingham Palace.

“We didn’t talk about it,” Trump told Morgan, adding, “I was going to because it was so falsely put out there.”

Harry and other senior members of the royal family had joined the president and others to tour pieces in the royal art collection at Buckingham on Monday not long after Trump arrived in the U.K.