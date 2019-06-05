Ivanka & Jared at the Window, Trump Touching the Queen & More Viral Moments from His U.K. Visit

From the notorious "baby Trump" blimp to a cat's surprising appearance to a strange photo of a Buckingham Palace window, here are the moments from Donald Trump's U.K. visit that have everyone talking

More
By
Adam Carlson
June 05, 2019 04:08 PM
<p>An infamous blimp depicting President <a href="https://people.com/tag/donald-trump" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Donald Trump</a> as an orange-skinned baby <a href="https://people.com/politics/protestors-baby-trump-balloon-flood-london-streets-during-president-trump-visit/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">made its return on Tuesday during protests</a> against his <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-uk-state-visit-day-2-photos/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">U.K. state visit</a>.</p> <p>&#8220;We&#8217;re trying to remind the president how unwelcome he is in this country,&#8221; said blimp co-creator Leo Murray, <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2019/06/04/technology/04reuters-usa-trump-britain-blimpaloft.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">according to Reuters</a>. &#8220;We&#8217;re also, in a light-hearted way, trying to articulate the strength of feeling against Donald Trump and his politics of hate.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Return of the 'Baby Trump' Blimp

An infamous blimp depicting President Donald Trump as an orange-skinned baby made its return on Tuesday during protests against his U.K. state visit.

“We’re trying to remind the president how unwelcome he is in this country,” said blimp co-creator Leo Murray, according to Reuters. “We’re also, in a light-hearted way, trying to articulate the strength of feeling against Donald Trump and his politics of hate.”

Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency/Getty
<p>In <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-explains-nasty-meghan-markle-comment/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a Wednesday morning interview</a> with <em>Good Morning Britain</em>&#8216;s Piers Morgan, Trump tried to explain a comment last week in which he called <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Meghan Markle</a>&#8216;s 2016 criticism of him <a href="https://people.com/politics/trump-denies-calling-meghan-markle-nasty/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">&#8220;nasty.&#8221;</a></p> <p>Trump also insisted to Morgan, long a sympathetic conservative voice, that he had planned to bring up the matter to&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/">Prince Harry</a>&nbsp;when the two&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-attends-palace-lunch-donald-trump-after-meghan-markle-comments/">met on Monday at Buckingham Palace</a>.</p> <p>&ldquo;We didn&rsquo;t talk about it,&rdquo; Trump told Morgan, adding, &ldquo;I was going to because it was so falsely put out there.&rdquo;</p> <p>Harry and other senior members of the royal family had joined the president and others to tour pieces in the royal art collection at Buckingham on Monday not long after Trump arrived in the U.K.</p>
pinterest
Prince Harry and Trump Almost Talk About Meghan, Trump Says

In a Wednesday morning interview with Good Morning Britain‘s Piers Morgan, Trump tried to explain a comment last week in which he called Meghan Markle‘s 2016 criticism of him “nasty.”

Trump also insisted to Morgan, long a sympathetic conservative voice, that he had planned to bring up the matter to Prince Harry when the two met on Monday at Buckingham Palace.

“We didn’t talk about it,” Trump told Morgan, adding, “I was going to because it was so falsely put out there.”

Harry and other senior members of the royal family had joined the president and others to tour pieces in the royal art collection at Buckingham on Monday not long after Trump arrived in the U.K.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty
<p>Larry the Downing Street cat was spotted underneath &#8220;the Beast,&#8221; the president&#8217;s armored car, outside the prime minster&#8217;s residence in London on Tuesday.</p> <p>According <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2019/06/04/cat-crawled-under-president-trumps-limo-photos-are-purr-fect/?utm_term=.b29f46cca735" target="_blank" rel="noopener">to the&nbsp;<em>Washington Post</em></a>, Larry has hung around 10 Downing Street since at least 2011.</p> <p>&ldquo;BREAKING: anti-Trump demonstrators fail to stop ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ motorcade, but ⁦@Number10cat⁩ does,&rdquo; one BBC editor playfully tweeted, per the <em>Post</em>.</p>
pinterest
A Cat Steals the Spotlight

Larry the Downing Street cat was spotted underneath “the Beast,” the president’s armored car, outside the prime minster’s residence in London on Tuesday.

According to the Washington Post, Larry has hung around 10 Downing Street since at least 2011.

“BREAKING: anti-Trump demonstrators fail to stop ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ motorcade, but ⁦@Number10cat⁩ does,” one BBC editor playfully tweeted, per the Post.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty
<p><a href="https://twitter.com/usatodaylife/status/1135916627151663104">&ldquo;Positively phantasmal.&rdquo;</a></p> <p><a href="https://twitter.com/TheCut/status/1135936283577126912">&ldquo;Haunted dolls.&rdquo;</a></p> <p><a href="https://twitter.com/SGreenstein1/status/1135797848547700736">&ldquo;&lsquo;The Shining&rsquo; only far scarier.&rdquo;</a></p> <p>Twitter had <a href="https://people.com/politics/ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-buckingham-palace-window-memes/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">many mostly negative opinions</a> on a widely circulated photo of&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/ivanka-trump/">Ivanka Trump</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/jared-kushner/">Jared Kushner</a>, both senior aides to President&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a>, attending his welcome at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-put-hand-queen-elizabeth-back-state-dinner-break-protocol/">during his state visit</a>.</p> <p>The picture&rsquo;s eerily symmetrical framing and remove recalled a horror or ghost story for users on the social media platform.</p>
pinterest
The Internet Had Thoughts About This Photo of Ivanka & Jared

“Positively phantasmal.”

“Haunted dolls.”

“‘The Shining’ only far scarier.”

Twitter had many mostly negative opinions on a widely circulated photo of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, both senior aides to President Donald Trump, attending his welcome at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday during his state visit.

The picture’s eerily symmetrical framing and remove recalled a horror or ghost story for users on the social media platform.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>As was widely expected, President Trump&#8217;s four adult children &mdash; <a href="https://people.com/tag/donald-trump-jr/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Donald Trump Jr.</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/eric-trump/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Eric Trump</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/ivanka-trump/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ivanka Trump</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/tiffany-trump/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Tiffany Trump</a> &mdash; joined him and First Lady <a href="https://people.com/tag/melania-trump/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Melania Trump</a> at a banquet <a href="https://people.com/politics/trump-brings-all-4-adult-kids-to-buckingham-palace-banquet/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">at Buckingham Palace</a> on Monday night. Also in attendance were Eric&#8217;s wife, <a href="https://people.com/politics/lara-trump-pregnant-second-child/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Lara Trump</a>, and Ivanka&#8217;s husband, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jared-kushner/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Jared Kushner</a>, who like Ivanka is a senior White House aide.</p> <p>The administration had previously declined to confirm whether the Trump children would attend any part of the visit and their purpose in joining their father was not announced.</p>
pinterest
The Adult Trump Kids Come Along to the Palace

As was widely expected, President Trump’s four adult children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump — joined him and First Lady Melania Trump at a banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday night. Also in attendance were Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, and Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, who like Ivanka is a senior White House aide.

The administration had previously declined to confirm whether the Trump children would attend any part of the visit and their purpose in joining their father was not announced.

Ivanka Trump/Instagram
<p>Both the president and <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Queen Elizabeth</a> made speeches at Monday&#8217;s banquet, each reflecting on their countries&rsquo; shared history and common values and the importance of a continued alliance.</p> <p>&ldquo;As we face the new challenges of the 21st century, the anniversary of D-Day reminds us of all that our countries have achieved together,&rdquo; the Queen said.</p> <p>After praising the Queen in his own remarks, <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-put-hand-queen-elizabeth-back-state-dinner-break-protocol/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Trump put his hand on her back</a>, sparking debate about whether or not he had breached royal protocol. (The Queen herself seemed not to react.)</p> <p>The <a href="https://www.royal.uk/greeting-member-royal-family">royal family&rsquo;s website</a>&nbsp;states,&nbsp;&ldquo;There are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms.&rdquo;</p> <p>Former First Lady <a href="https://people.com/tag/michelle-obama/">Michelle Obama</a> also touched the Queen during her own trip to the palace, <a href="https://people.com/royals/michelle-obama-recalls-backlash-putting-arm-around-queen-memoir/">wrapping an arm around her</a> at a 2009 reception.</p>
pinterest
A Toast to Friendship — and a Protocol Slip?

Both the president and Queen Elizabeth made speeches at Monday’s banquet, each reflecting on their countries’ shared history and common values and the importance of a continued alliance.

“As we face the new challenges of the 21st century, the anniversary of D-Day reminds us of all that our countries have achieved together,” the Queen said.

After praising the Queen in his own remarks, Trump put his hand on her back, sparking debate about whether or not he had breached royal protocol. (The Queen herself seemed not to react.)

The royal family’s website states, “There are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also touched the Queen during her own trip to the palace, wrapping an arm around her at a 2009 reception.

<p>Trump&#8217;s suit tailoring during Monday&#8217;s Buckingham banquet also <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/2019/06/04/trumps-ill-fitting-tux-mocked-twitter-after-queens-banquet/1338279001/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">had some online users chattering</a> about how much shorter his jacket was than his waistcoat.&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;I have never seen anyone make a white tie &amp; tailcoat look so sloppy,&#8221; wrote one Twitter user, per&nbsp;<em>USA Today</em>.</p> <p>&#8220;The jacket is, indeed, short. It&#8217;s supposed to be. The problem is simply that the vest is too long,&#8221;&nbsp;<em>Esquire</em>&#8216;s Jonathan Evans <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/a27718121/donald-trump-white-tie-uk-state-visit/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">wrote</a>.</p>
pinterest
A Too-Tiny Jacket or Too-Long Vest?

Trump’s suit tailoring during Monday’s Buckingham banquet also had some online users chattering about how much shorter his jacket was than his waistcoat. 

“I have never seen anyone make a white tie & tailcoat look so sloppy,” wrote one Twitter user, per USA Today.

“The jacket is, indeed, short. It’s supposed to be. The problem is simply that the vest is too long,” Esquire‘s Jonathan Evans wrote.

PA Images/Sipa
<p>Trump <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-westminster-abbey-guestbook/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">left a brief, grateful message</a> in the Westminster Abbey guestbook on Monday following a tour there on the first day of his state visit.</p> <p>With a brevity befitting his Twitter feed &mdash; where he is more often either praising himself or attacking rivals &mdash; Trump wrote: &ldquo;Thank you so much. This has been a great honor. Special place.&rdquo;</p> <p>He and the first lady&nbsp;toured the abbey with Dean of Westminster John Hall amid a packed schedule after they flew into London Monday morning. They also laid a wreath at the abbey&rsquo;s grave of the Unknown Warrior.</p> <p>At one point on the tour the president was struck by the age of the church, twice repeating its consecration year of 1269.</p>
pinterest
A Tweet-Length Handwritten Message

Trump left a brief, grateful message in the Westminster Abbey guestbook on Monday following a tour there on the first day of his state visit.

With a brevity befitting his Twitter feed — where he is more often either praising himself or attacking rivals — Trump wrote: “Thank you so much. This has been a great honor. Special place.”

He and the first lady toured the abbey with Dean of Westminster John Hall amid a packed schedule after they flew into London Monday morning. They also laid a wreath at the abbey’s grave of the Unknown Warrior.

At one point on the tour the president was struck by the age of the church, twice repeating its consecration year of 1269.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty
<p>While taking the tour of royal artwork on Monday, <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-didnt-recognize-gift-queen-elizabeth/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Trump did not remember</a> that a pewter horse among the exhibits <a href="https://twitter.com/byEmilyAndrews/status/1135559661925613569" target="_blank" rel="noopener">was actually a gift he and the first lady</a> gave the Queen during a trip last year.</p> <p>The first couple was touring pieces from the Royal Collection in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace when they came across the horse where it was sitting on a red table, according to the pool of reporters covering the trip.</p> <p>Tim Knox, the Royal Collection&rsquo;s director, said later that the president at first did not remember the horse&rsquo;s history.</p> <p>&ldquo;We just asked him whether he recognized it and he said no but the first lady did recognize it, which is rather nice,&rdquo; Knox recalled to reporters.</p> <p>&ldquo;One horse is very much like another,&rdquo; Knox explained. &ldquo;[Mrs. Trump] recognized it. She said, &lsquo;Oh yeah, yeah, this is one of ours.&rsquo; &#8221;</p> <p>This year, the Trumps <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-melania-gift-swap-queen-elizabeth-visit/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">gifted the Queen</a>&nbsp;a Tiffany &amp; Co. silver and silk poppy brooch with a custom, White House wood jewelry container placed inside a red leather box.</p>
pinterest
A Memory Slip

While taking the tour of royal artwork on Monday, Trump did not remember that a pewter horse among the exhibits was actually a gift he and the first lady gave the Queen during a trip last year.

The first couple was touring pieces from the Royal Collection in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace when they came across the horse where it was sitting on a red table, according to the pool of reporters covering the trip.

Tim Knox, the Royal Collection’s director, said later that the president at first did not remember the horse’s history.

“We just asked him whether he recognized it and he said no but the first lady did recognize it, which is rather nice,” Knox recalled to reporters.

“One horse is very much like another,” Knox explained. “[Mrs. Trump] recognized it. She said, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, this is one of ours.’ ”

This year, the Trumps gifted the Queen a Tiffany & Co. silver and silk poppy brooch with a custom, White House wood jewelry container placed inside a red leather box.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty
<p>When the president and first lady arrived in the U.K.&nbsp; on Monday, sharp-eyed trip observers quickly noted a small but <a href="https://people.com/politics/melania-trump-hand-holding-husband-white-hat/">heavily scrutinized dynamic</a> between them:</p> <p>They held hands.</p> <p>President Trump took Mrs. Trump&#8217;s hand after they landed at London&rsquo;s Stansted Airport.</p> <p>The minor moment only attracted notice because the first lady has seemingly&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/politics/public-displays-of-awkward-donald-and-melania-trump-bring-new-meaning-to-pda/">not always responded well</a>&nbsp;to her husband&rsquo;s overtures.</p>
pinterest
Walking Hand-in-Hand

When the president and first lady arrived in the U.K.  on Monday, sharp-eyed trip observers quickly noted a small but heavily scrutinized dynamic between them:

They held hands.

President Trump took Mrs. Trump’s hand after they landed at London’s Stansted Airport.

The minor moment only attracted notice because the first lady has seemingly not always responded well to her husband’s overtures.

Leon Neal/Getty
1 of 11

Advertisement
1 of 10 Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Return of the 'Baby Trump' Blimp

An infamous blimp depicting President Donald Trump as an orange-skinned baby made its return on Tuesday during protests against his U.K. state visit.

“We’re trying to remind the president how unwelcome he is in this country,” said blimp co-creator Leo Murray, according to Reuters. “We’re also, in a light-hearted way, trying to articulate the strength of feeling against Donald Trump and his politics of hate.”

2 of 10 MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

Prince Harry and Trump Almost Talk About Meghan, Trump Says

In a Wednesday morning interview with Good Morning Britain‘s Piers Morgan, Trump tried to explain a comment last week in which he called Meghan Markle‘s 2016 criticism of him “nasty.”

Trump also insisted to Morgan, long a sympathetic conservative voice, that he had planned to bring up the matter to Prince Harry when the two met on Monday at Buckingham Palace.

“We didn’t talk about it,” Trump told Morgan, adding, “I was going to because it was so falsely put out there.”

Harry and other senior members of the royal family had joined the president and others to tour pieces in the royal art collection at Buckingham on Monday not long after Trump arrived in the U.K.

3 of 10 DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty

A Cat Steals the Spotlight

Larry the Downing Street cat was spotted underneath “the Beast,” the president’s armored car, outside the prime minster’s residence in London on Tuesday.

According to the Washington Post, Larry has hung around 10 Downing Street since at least 2011.

“BREAKING: anti-Trump demonstrators fail to stop ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ motorcade, but ⁦@Number10cat⁩ does,” one BBC editor playfully tweeted, per the Post.

4 of 10 Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Internet Had Thoughts About This Photo of Ivanka & Jared

“Positively phantasmal.”

“Haunted dolls.”

“‘The Shining’ only far scarier.”

Twitter had many mostly negative opinions on a widely circulated photo of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, both senior aides to President Donald Trump, attending his welcome at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday during his state visit.

The picture’s eerily symmetrical framing and remove recalled a horror or ghost story for users on the social media platform.

5 of 10 Ivanka Trump/Instagram

The Adult Trump Kids Come Along to the Palace

As was widely expected, President Trump’s four adult children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump — joined him and First Lady Melania Trump at a banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday night. Also in attendance were Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, and Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, who like Ivanka is a senior White House aide.

The administration had previously declined to confirm whether the Trump children would attend any part of the visit and their purpose in joining their father was not announced.

6 of 10

A Toast to Friendship — and a Protocol Slip?

Both the president and Queen Elizabeth made speeches at Monday’s banquet, each reflecting on their countries’ shared history and common values and the importance of a continued alliance.

“As we face the new challenges of the 21st century, the anniversary of D-Day reminds us of all that our countries have achieved together,” the Queen said.

After praising the Queen in his own remarks, Trump put his hand on her back, sparking debate about whether or not he had breached royal protocol. (The Queen herself seemed not to react.)

The royal family’s website states, “There are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also touched the Queen during her own trip to the palace, wrapping an arm around her at a 2009 reception.

7 of 10 PA Images/Sipa

A Too-Tiny Jacket or Too-Long Vest?

Trump’s suit tailoring during Monday’s Buckingham banquet also had some online users chattering about how much shorter his jacket was than his waistcoat. 

“I have never seen anyone make a white tie & tailcoat look so sloppy,” wrote one Twitter user, per USA Today.

“The jacket is, indeed, short. It’s supposed to be. The problem is simply that the vest is too long,” Esquire‘s Jonathan Evans wrote.

8 of 10 Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

A Tweet-Length Handwritten Message

Trump left a brief, grateful message in the Westminster Abbey guestbook on Monday following a tour there on the first day of his state visit.

With a brevity befitting his Twitter feed — where he is more often either praising himself or attacking rivals — Trump wrote: “Thank you so much. This has been a great honor. Special place.”

He and the first lady toured the abbey with Dean of Westminster John Hall amid a packed schedule after they flew into London Monday morning. They also laid a wreath at the abbey’s grave of the Unknown Warrior.

At one point on the tour the president was struck by the age of the church, twice repeating its consecration year of 1269.

9 of 10 MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

A Memory Slip

While taking the tour of royal artwork on Monday, Trump did not remember that a pewter horse among the exhibits was actually a gift he and the first lady gave the Queen during a trip last year.

The first couple was touring pieces from the Royal Collection in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace when they came across the horse where it was sitting on a red table, according to the pool of reporters covering the trip.

Tim Knox, the Royal Collection’s director, said later that the president at first did not remember the horse’s history.

“We just asked him whether he recognized it and he said no but the first lady did recognize it, which is rather nice,” Knox recalled to reporters.

“One horse is very much like another,” Knox explained. “[Mrs. Trump] recognized it. She said, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, this is one of ours.’ ”

This year, the Trumps gifted the Queen a Tiffany & Co. silver and silk poppy brooch with a custom, White House wood jewelry container placed inside a red leather box.

10 of 10 Leon Neal/Getty

Walking Hand-in-Hand

When the president and first lady arrived in the U.K.  on Monday, sharp-eyed trip observers quickly noted a small but heavily scrutinized dynamic between them:

They held hands.

President Trump took Mrs. Trump’s hand after they landed at London’s Stansted Airport.

The minor moment only attracted notice because the first lady has seemingly not always responded well to her husband’s overtures.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.