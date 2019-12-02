Why Trump Is Visiting the U.K., What He's Doing While He's There & Which Royals He'll Meet

Some six months after making a state visit to the U.K. — a trip full of pomp, circumstance and protests — President Donald Trump is returning there this week for a meeting of NATO leaders and a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

Trump, 73, is likely to relish another meeting with the Queen, whom he called a “great, great woman” in June.

The president will also see other select members of the royal family on Tuesday night at Buckingham during a reception for the 70th anniversary of NATO.

Here’s what you need to know about Trump’s trip abroad.

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Skipping the Palace Reception with President Trump

Image zoom From left: Queen Elizabeth and President Trump in June. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Why is Trump Going to the U.K.?

President Trump will arrive in London late Monday night ahead of a two-day summit marking the 70th anniversary of NATO, which has been a cornerstone of international relations since World War II. The alliance of the U.S., Canada and much of Europe has also been a key deterrent against the Soviet Union and, later, Russia.

But Trump has reportedly expressed skepticism about NATO’s value — even wondering about leaving the organization entirely, according to The New York Times — and he’s repeatedly, publicly complained about other member countries’ financial commitments to the alliance relative to the U.S.’ spending.

Other nations have increased their spending since Trump took office, however, with some officials crediting him.

Last week, the White House offered a rosy view of where things currently stand.

“The transatlantic relationship is in a very, very healthy place,” a senior administration official told reporters. “I think that will be the message, loud and clear.”

What is Trump Doing While in the U.K.?

The president is meeting with European leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday, including the Queen and other royals on Tuesday. The president will also meet with with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday and hold additional meetings with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, as well as representatives from other European countries.

Trump will also reportedly meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Who will Trump meet from the royal family?

In addition to Queen Elizabeth, Trump will be joined at the palace reception by Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will miss the event while they’re on “family time” off from their royal duties. The American princess has yet to meet Trump, who called her “nasty” in response to her having described him a “misogynistic” during the 2016 presidential campaign. Meghan was on maternity leave when Trump last visited in June, following the birth of her son, Archie.

Image zoom The Trump family at Buckingham Palace in June Ivanka Trump/Instagram

Who from the Trump family will be there, too?

President Trump was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump when they boarded Air Force One en route to London on Monday. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner was seen boarding Air Force One along with acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, according to White House pool reports.

But while the president’s adult children — Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump — all accompanied him on his last trip in June, attending a palace banquet, White House officials tell PEOPLE that none of them are set to travel across the Atlantic this go-round.

RELATED: Trump Makes First State Visit to the U.K. at Queen Elizabeth’s Invitation After Previous Trip Drew Protests

Will there be protests?

Yes. President Trump was also met by many protestors during two previous visits to the U.K.: in June and last year. He has a divisive history there. While he is supportive of Prime Minister Johnson, he called London Mayor Sadiq Khan a “stone cold loser” just before landing in the U.K. during his last visit.

Over the summer, thousands of protesters turned out — some with large props, including a gigantic “Trump baby” blimp.

• With reporting by ADAM CARLSON