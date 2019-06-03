Last summer, London prepared for some 100,000 protestors — and one giant floating baby — to assemble as President Donald Trump made a working visit to the U.K.

This year the city is ready for another large demonstration of Trump critics as the president makes his first state visit to the U.K., starting Monday.

“Together Against Trump” organized the main protest during Trump’s visit in July. The group is again mounting demonstrations on Monday, at Buckingham Palace, and on Tuesday, in London’s Trafalgar Square. Protestors then plan to march from the square on Tuesday to “wherever [Trump] is.”

“Let’s show him what we think of [Trump’s] divisive, hateful policies!” the event’s Facebook page states.

“We will be taking to the streets opposing Trump’s racism, themed areas will feature throughout the protest with climate justice, migrants’ rights, anti-racism, Women’s rights, LGBT rights, anti-war and trade union rights and many more,” it continues

Voice of America reports that protest organizers expect to see similar attendance as last year, and efforts are underway to bring back a giant blimp depicting Trump as an orange-skinned baby, per ABC News and Reuters.

The president, First Lady Melania Trump and various senior aides will arrive in London on Monday morning for a three-day trip that will include the pomp and ceremony of an official visit, such as a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, as well as political engagements including a meeting with departing Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, a White House adviser, will join him for part of the visit reportedly along with his other adult children.

On Wednesday, the Trumps will head to Ireland for another round of meetings and on Thursday they go to France.

The president’s four-day trip is officially scheduled to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the historic Normandy beach landings by Allied forces during WWII.

However, Trump’s state visit to the U.K. has been repeatedly postponed since he took office and he is a controversial figure there, having feuded with London’s mayor and criticized Prime Minister May’s handling of Brexit.

Most recently he said Meghan Markle‘s 2016 criticism of him, during the presidential campaign, was “nasty.” But he nonetheless praised her, saying he thought she’d do “excellently” as a princess.

In an interview with The Sun last year, Trump said he felt “unwelcome” as a result of the protesting.

“I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London,” he said. “I used to love London as a city. I haven’t been there in a long time. But when they make you feel unwelcome, why would I stay there?”

Speaking with reporters last week, a senior administration official said the trip’s timing “is obviously pretty crucial.”

“This is a very important trip to United Kingdom for several reasons,” the official said, adding, “It gives evidence to the fact that the special relationship between the U.S. and the U.K. is real and enduring. As the president himself has said, ‘It’s a bond like no other.’ “

Asked about whether the protestors bothered the president, an administration official told reporters last week, “He hasn’t made any comments that we’ve seen that show any particular concern about this issue.”

In an interview with The Sun published Friday, Trump boasted of his affinity for the U.K., pointing to his Scottish mother.

“I don’t im­agine any U.S. president was ever closer to your great land,” he said.

“I think I am really — I hope — I am really loved in the UK. I certainly love the U.K.,” he said.

Protestors say otherwise.

As one activist said at last year’s London demonstration, according to the New York Times: “There has never been a president as bad as Donald Trump.”