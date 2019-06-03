Scenes from Trump's Controversial U.K. State Visit: Protests, Palace Greetings, Royal Fashions & More
Not Without Controversy
Just as he was landing in London on Monday, President Donald Trump sent out a pair of tweets attacking London Mayor Sadiq Khan as a “stone cold loser.” Late last week he said Meghan Markle’s 2016 criticism of him as a presidential candidate was “nasty.”
Hand-in-Hand Arrival
Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Stansted Airport on Monday walking hand-in-hand as they kicked off their three-day visit. The minor moment only attracted notice because the first lady has seemingly not always responded well to her husband’s overtures.
Royal Welcome
The first couple arrived to Buckingham Palace by the Marine One helicopter with Prince Charles greeting the president for his first state visit.
Her Majesty
Trump was also greeted by Queen Elizabeth, who last welcomed former President Barack Obama in 2011. Last summer, during a working visit to the U.K., Trump made headlines when he shook hands with the monarch instead of bowing, but a handshake is not unusual for a president or first lady.
First Photo Opp
Joining the Queen and Prince Charles was Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Royal Inspection
Trump inspected the Guard of Honour alongside Prince Charles before watching the royal gun salutes fired in Green Park and at the Tower of London.
Pomp and Circumstance
After briefly stepping inside the palace, Trump returned to the Buckingham Palace gardens to receive a ceremonial welcome where a band played the national anthems.
Accompanying Her Father
Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, watched from a palace balcony as they joined the president and first lady.
Thousands of Protestors
Trump’s state visit has been met by protests. The group “Together Against Trump” organized demonstrations at Buckingham Palace and are set to protest in London’s Trafalgar Square and “wherever [Trump] is.” Efforts are reportedly underway to bring back a giant blimp depicting Trump as an orange-skinned baby.
Royal Gift Collection
The Trumps viewed a special exhibition in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace, where items of historical significance to the United States from the Royal Collection were showcased.
Royal Appearance
Prince Harry joined his grandmother for the viewing without wife Meghan Markle, who is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to their son, Archie, on May 6. Harry’s visit with Trump comes hours after the president insisted he had not said anything “bad” about Meghan last week despite his interview being recorded.
Grave of the Unknown Warrior
After Buckingham Palace, the president and first lady visited Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the grave of the Unknown Warrior.
Tweet-Length Handwritten Message
Trump left a brief, grateful message in the Westminster Abbey guestbook, writing: “Thank you so much. This has been a great honor. Special place.”
Leaving His Mark
In addition to signing the guestbook, the first couple toured the abbey with Dean of Westminster John Hall. At one point on the tour, the president was struck by the age of the church, twice repeating its consecration year of 1269.
Tea Time
The Trumps headed to Clarence House for tea with Prince Charles and Camilla after leaving Westminster Abbey in the late afternoon.
State Banquet
To end the first day of their three-day stay, the president, first lady and four of the president’s adult children (Ivanka, Donald Jr., Tiffany and Eric) were hosted for the state banquet in the Buckingham Palace ballroom.
The horseshoe-shaped table — decorated with vast pink-themed floral arrangements — was laid for 171 guests.