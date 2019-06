In his Good Morning Britain interview, Trump addressed his recent quotes in The Sun in which he was recorded calling Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle “nasty” after hearing she’d made comments critical of him in 2016.

“The question was asked to me, and I didn’t know that she said anything bad about me,” Trump told Morgan. “It sounds like she did and that’s okay, I mean, hey join the crowd … I said, ‘Well, I didn’t know she was nasty.’ I wasn’t referring to, ‘She is nasty,’ I said she was nasty about me. But I said, you know, she’s doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life.”

He continued, “I think she’s very nice. Honestly, I don’t know her … She was nasty to me and that’s okay for her to be nasty. It’s not good for me to be nasty to her. And I wasn’t. In fact, I think she’s doing very well.”