Trump Baby Blimp, Meeting with the Prime Minister & More Moments from President Trump's State Visit — Day 2

President Donald Trump's controversial visit to the U.K. continued on Tuesday with more protests and meetings on his second day abroad

Helen Murphy
June 04, 2019 03:43 PM
<p>On Tuesday, the second day of his state visit to the U.K., <a href="https://people.com/tag/donald-trump/">President Donald Trump</a> met with Prime Minister <a href="https://people.com/tag/theresa-may/">Theresa May</a>. The pair attended business meetings in the morning and participated in a joint news conference in the afternoon.</p> <p>&#8220;I&#8217;ve always talked openly with you, Donald, when we have taken a different approach and you&#8217;ve done the same with me,&#8221; May said. &#8220;I&#8217;ve always believed that cooperation and compromise are the basis of strong alliances, and nowhere is this more true than in the special relationship.&#8221;</p>
A Meeting With the PM

On Tuesday, the second day of his state visit to the U.K., President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Theresa May. The pair attended business meetings in the morning and participated in a joint news conference in the afternoon.

“I’ve always talked openly with you, Donald, when we have taken a different approach and you’ve done the same with me,” May said. “I’ve always believed that cooperation and compromise are the basis of strong alliances, and nowhere is this more true than in the special relationship.”

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty
<p>May and her husband, Philip May, greeted Trump and First Lady <a href="https://people.com/tag/melania-trump/">Melania Trump</a> at the entrance to 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister&#8217;s residence.</p>
Polite Greetings

May and her husband, Philip May, greeted Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the entrance to 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s residence.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty
<p>May, who <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/24/world/europe/theresa-may-resignation.html">recently announced</a> she will resign as prime minister on Friday, gave Trump a tour of 10 Downing Street.&nbsp;</p>
The Prime Minister's Tour

May, who recently announced she will resign as prime minister on Friday, gave Trump a tour of 10 Downing Street. 

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty
<p>During their tour, May, Trump and the first lady were shown a copy of the Declaration of Independence.</p>
Looking at History

During their tour, May, Trump and the first lady were shown a copy of the Declaration of Independence.

Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty
<p>May&#8217;s husband and Mrs. Trump attended a garden party for the families of staff members from 10 Downing Street and the U.S. Embassy.</p>
First Spouses 

May’s husband and Mrs. Trump attended a garden party for the families of staff members from 10 Downing Street and the U.S. Embassy.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty
<p>The first lady brought a bouquet of flowers to the party as she walked alongside the prime minister&#8217;s husband.</p>
Festive Flowers

The first lady brought a bouquet of flowers to the party as she walked alongside the prime minister’s husband.

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty
<p>Trump attended a business roundtable event hosted by May at St. James&#8217;s Palace.&nbsp;</p>
Business as Usual

Trump attended a business roundtable event hosted by May at St. James’s Palace. 

Tim Ireland - WPA Pool/Getty
<p>Trump spoke during a joint news conference with May at the Foreign &amp; Commonwealth Office in London, where the two <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/live-news/trump-uk-visit-theresa-may-press-conference-today-2019-06-04-live-updates/">reaffirmed their countries&#8217; alliance</a>&nbsp;even as they have split on some issues.</p>
Speaking to the Press

Trump spoke during a joint news conference with May at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in London, where the two reaffirmed their countries’ alliance even as they have split on some issues.

STEFAN ROUSSEAU/AFP/Getty
<p>The protests against Trump&#8217;s state visit continued Tuesday, including a protestor dressed in an inflatable Trump baby costume.</p> <p>The group &ldquo;Together Against Trump&rdquo; organized demonstrations <a href="https://www.facebook.com/events/461917304578483/">at Buckingham Palace</a>, in <a href="https://www.facebook.com/events/447620012676970/?active_tab=about">Trafalgar Square</a> and vowed to march &ldquo;wherever [Trump] is.&rdquo;</p> <p>Tens of thousands had been expected, but an exact crowd size was not immediately available.</p> <p>&ldquo;This is about sending a strong message that people in the U.K. don&rsquo;t accept the divisive right-wing policies that Trump stands for, and that inviting him for a state visit is totally inappropriate,&rdquo; the Stop Trump Coalition <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-05-31/baby-trump-balloon-milkshakes-primed-for-president-s-u-k-visit">said in a statement</a>.</p>
Even More Protests

The protests against Trump’s state visit continued Tuesday, including a protestor dressed in an inflatable Trump baby costume.

The group “Together Against Trump” organized demonstrations at Buckingham Palace, in Trafalgar Square and vowed to march “wherever [Trump] is.”

Tens of thousands had been expected, but an exact crowd size was not immediately available.

“This is about sending a strong message that people in the U.K. don’t accept the divisive right-wing policies that Trump stands for, and that inviting him for a state visit is totally inappropriate,” the Stop Trump Coalition said in a statement.

Dan Kitwood/Getty
<p>A giant statue depicting Trump sitting on a golden toilet was prominent among the protestors in London on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
A Golden Toilet ...

A giant statue depicting Trump sitting on a golden toilet was prominent among the protestors in London on Tuesday. 

Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty
<p>One enterprising protestor sold &#8220;Donald Trump toliet paper&#8221; to demonstrators in Trafalgar Square.&nbsp;</p>
... and Toliet Paper

One enterprising protestor sold “Donald Trump toliet paper” to demonstrators in Trafalgar Square. 

Alex McBride/Getty
<p>A <a href="https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-uk-state-visit-protest-together-against-trump/">giant blimp depicting Trump</a> as an orange-skinned baby, which flew over London during the president&#8217;s last visit, in 2018, reemerged on Tuesday during the protest in Trafalgar Square.</p>
The Baby Blimp is Back 

A giant blimp depicting Trump as an orange-skinned baby, which flew over London during the president’s last visit, in 2018, reemerged on Tuesday during the protest in Trafalgar Square.

Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency/Getty
<p>Protestors in London held signs with messages like &#8220;Keep Your Tiny Hands Off Our Queen,&#8221; &#8220;You Can&#8217;t Combover Racism&#8221; and &#8220;Lock Him in the Tower!&#8221;</p>
Protestors Speak Out with Signs

Protestors in London held signs with messages like “Keep Your Tiny Hands Off Our Queen,” “You Can’t Combover Racism” and “Lock Him in the Tower!”

Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty
Dinner, Round 2
Chris Jackson/Getty
<p>On Wednesday, the president will travel to Portsmouth to honor&nbsp;the 75th anniversary of D-Day.</p> <p>He will be joined by <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/">Prince Charles</a>&nbsp;and <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/">Queen Elizabeth</a>.</p> <p>On Thursday and he the first lady will travel to France.</p>
What's Next on Trump's Trip

On Wednesday, the president will travel to Portsmouth to honor the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

He will be joined by Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth.

On Thursday and he the first lady will travel to France.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty
