On Tuesday, the second day of his state visit to the U.K., President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Theresa May. The pair attended business meetings in the morning and participated in a joint news conference in the afternoon.

“I’ve always talked openly with you, Donald, when we have taken a different approach and you’ve done the same with me,” May said. “I’ve always believed that cooperation and compromise are the basis of strong alliances, and nowhere is this more true than in the special relationship.”