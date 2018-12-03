President Donald Trump’s Latest Misspelling Has Twitter Users Wondering: Who Is Scott Free?

During his latest Twitter rant, President Donald Trump made a comical error while arguing that Michael Cohen, his former personal lawyer who recently pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, shouldn’t get off scot-free.

Last week, Cohen pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements regarding a real estate deal Trump was pursuing with Russia during the presidential election, telling the court that he lied in order “to keep up with political messaging and out of loyalty.”

In a memorandum filed on Friday night, Cohen’s lawyers asked that their client avoid jail time, as he’s fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, reported CNBC — but that doesn’t sit well with the president.

However, while making his argument against Cohen, Trump humorously misspelled the term scot-free, which refers to avoiding punishment, in such a way where it seemed like he was instead referencing a person named Scott Free.

“Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term?”

“He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get……his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free,” he continued. “He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence.”

Quickly stepping in to chide the president for his mistake, many social media users asked the commander in chief to explain who the mysterious “Scott Free” is.

“Lol. Who’s Scott Free?” prodded one Twitter user.

“One question, who is is Scott Free? Was he a Bowling Green Massacre Veteran like yourself?” wrote another, referencing a fictitious terrorist attack that Kellyanne Conway once invoked in order to defend Trump’s travel ban.

Coming up with their own answers, several Twitter users provided hilarious explanations of who Scott Free could possibly be.

“For all those asking Scott Free is the brother of Trumps’ accountant: Tax Free,” wrote one social media user.

Referencing another one of Trump’s infamous typos, a different Twitter user added, “I had covfefe with Scott Free once.”

Of course, this is hardly the first time Trump has made a misspelling in his tweets.

Hours after the news of First Lady Melania Trump‘s discharge from the hospital in May, the president tweeted an update on her health — calling her “Melanie.”

Though the misspelling was quickly corrected, Twitter exploded with hilarious reactions over the slip-up.

Additionally — in one of his first presidential fumbles — on the day after his inauguration, Trump tweeted, “I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States.”

Showing he doesn’t always learn from his mistakes, the word was one he’d also misspelled in the past.

Following a February 2016 debate, he also had trouble with the word honor, tweeting, “Wow, every poll said I won the debate last night. Great honer!”