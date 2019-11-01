Trump Tried to Spell 'Republican' and Accidentally Inspired the RuPaul-Themed 'RuPublican Party'

There’s a new political party in the mix — at least according to Twitter: the “RuPublicans.”

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the ongoing impeachment investigation over his relationship to Ukraine was “nonsense,” but it was his closing line that got the most attention.

“Rupublicans [sic], go with Substance and close it out!” he wrote.

The typo wasn’t lost on fans of RuPaul or her TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race, who were quick to take notice of the misspelling and playfully claim it as their own on social media.

After the president’s tweet, the hashtag took off with Twitter users proclaiming their allegiance to RuPaul as their candidate of choice.

RELATED: Sissy That Walk! RuPaul Fiercely Sashays on Met Gala Red Carpet for the First Time

…..the call with the Ukrainian President was a totally appropriate one. As he said, “No Pressure.” This Impeachment nonsense is just a continuation of the Witch Hunt Hoax, which has been going on since before I even got elected. Rupublicans, go with Substance and close it out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2019

RuPaul (né RuPaul Charles) has made it his trademark to add “Ru” to everyday words, featuring a “Rudemption Runway” for his reality show and tweeting about the “ruvenge” that is in store for contestants on upcoming episodes.

So both Ru and his followers jumped on the chance to become “RuPublicans,” envisioning a progressive, liberal party with the hashtag #RuPublican.

“@RuPaul taking over the Republican Party. #RUpublican” one fan tweeted.

Another user wrote, “Sashay away from the @GOP and join the dragulous #RuPublican Partay!”

One third person even joked they were switching parties, writing, “Sorry @TheDemocrats, I’m now a #RuPublican!”

Wrote another: “RuPublicans stand for lip syncing, sickening looks, tongue pops, & death drops, huntee.”

RELATED: RuPaul Calls Drag a ‘Big F-U to the Masculine, Systematic Dominance’

Loving all this #Rupublicans stuff but hate that it came from the mess that is Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/YY9BvgyeJl — CrazyGrahamer (@CrazyGrahamer) October 30, 2019

if i were a #RuPublican, my drag name would definitely be “Bitch McConnell” pic.twitter.com/0Z8BVFO4Uv — Drew Boehmker (@IfUSeekDrew) October 31, 2019

RELATED: Jane Fonda Presents RuPaul with His Star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Derrick Barry, a Drag Race season 8 competitor famous for his Britney Spears impersonation, voiced his support by retweeting RuPaul’s message.

“Registering as a #RuPublican!” Barry wrote.

RuPaul has been vocal about his political involvement in the past, encouraging people to vote and take action on the issues that they care about. In a NowThis News video before the 2018 midterm elections, he stressed the importance of heading to the polls.

“In my lifetime, I don’t remember it ever being this dark or this divided,” he said. “I have to believe, every day I wake up, it is moving forward.”