Donald Trump Urged Twitter to Vote for Sean Spicer on DWTS — with Quick Backlash

Donald Trump took a break from tweeting this week about the Middle East and Congress’ impeachment investigation of him to talk about Dancing with the Stars.

His opinion? Vote for former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The president, 73, tweeted about the ABC competition series Monday, asking viewers to vote for Spicer, whom he called a “good guy.”

“He has always been there for us!” Trump said of Spicer — whose casting for season 28 of the show was controversial given Spicer’s conduct in the White House.

The former Trump aide, 48, was quick to reply to the president’s encouraging message, thanking him for the endorsement.

“Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump Appreciate all the votes on @DancingABC tonight. Only votes between 8-10pm ET count. Everyone has 20 votes. Text SEAN 10 times to 21523 and vote 10 more at abc.com #teamsweetnspicey #DWTS #dwts28” he tweeted Monday morning in response.

Just as Spicer’s casting news was met with backlash, Trump’s supportive tweet on Monday had many of its own detractors, too.

RELATED: Sean Spicer Says He Expected Backlash for Joining DWTS — ‘I Can Take a Couple Tweets’

Vote for good guy @seanspicer tonight on Dancing With The Stars. He has always been there for us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump Appreciate all the votes on @DancingABC tonight. Only votes between 8-10pm ET count. Everyone has 20 votes. Text SEAN 10 times to 21523 and vote 10 more at https://t.co/in3iBKszaD #teamsweetnspicey #DWTS #dwts28 https://t.co/DbbuRFTkJd — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 14, 2019

“I find it frightening that Trump cares more about „Dancing with the stars“ [sic] than his allies the Kurds,” one user tweeted.

“This – as Kurds are being massacred in order to give Syria with its oil fields and sea port to Putin,” added actress Mia Farrow.

Another user responded, “One would think the US president would have more important things on his mind than a dancing show, like the innocent people dying in Syria.”

I find it frightening that Trump cares more about „Dancing with the stars“ than his allies the Kurds. — Thorsten (@Airvooocht) October 14, 2019

This – as Kurds are being massacred in order to give Syria with its oil fields and sea port to Putin. Btw who is “us”? And what in god’s name are you? — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 14, 2019

On Monday, Spicer and his pro dance partner Lindsay Arnold performed a two-step routine to Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story for the Disney-themed episode.

The pair both dressed the part — Spicer in an adult Woody costume and Arnold as cowgirl Jessie. While Spicer received the lowest score on Monday night’s show — a 19 out of 30, though he was awarded his first seven from one judge — nobody was sent home in this week’s episode.

Spicer told reporters that knew what he was getting into before joining the show this season.

After his debut episode in September, he said that he had expected backlash for joining DWTS and hoped that viewers could “put every policy and politics aside” while watching the show.

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

“I’ve been living this for a while. I expect it,” Spicer said then. “We are where we are as a country, but if people could tune in tonight and say, ‘Look at this diverse cast. They’re rooting for each other, they’re having a blast with each other,’ and we can for two hours put every policy and politics aside and root for different people, have fun and relax, then that’s what we should do more of.”

RELATED: Derek Hough Says Sean Spicer’s Controversial Dancing with the Stars Casting ‘Stirs the Pot’

When asked if he felt extra pressure because of the backlash, Spicer said, “No, I felt extra pressure because I’m wearing a lime green shirt with white pants and playing bongos to the Spice Girl.” (He was referring to his vibrant outfit during the premiere episode.)

“That’s nothing compared to what happened tonight,” he added. “I can take a couple tweets.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.