Whoops? Trump Tweets 'Impeach the Pres' While Complaining About Impeachment Investigation

President Donald Trump trended on Twitter Tuesday for reasons that are likely to not make him very happy.

In a longer message complaining about being investigated for possible impeachment, Trump, 73, tweeted “Impeach the Pres.”

Twitter personality darth, summing up the prevailing response to the tweet, replied to Trump: “agreed. Impeach the Pres.”

Another user, referring to a previous notorious Trump slip on Twitter, wrote, “Maybe he didn’t have enough covfefe this morning.”

The president’s longer tweet, as he has when faced with other criticism, cited the economy as a main reason Congress should not investigate him. As with previous arguments about the economy, Trump repeated his habit of exaggerating, without evidence.

“MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME IS AT THE HIGHEST POINT EVER, EVER, EVER! How about saying it this way, IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY! Also, MORE PEOPLE WORKING TODAY IN THE USA THAN AT ANY TIME IN HISTORY!” he tweeted. “Tough numbers for the Radical Left Democrats to beat! Impeach the Pres.”

The House of Representatives, led by the Democratic majority there, have been investigating Trump for several weeks after it was revealed that he had lobbied Ukraine’s government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden’s family. (Biden, 76, is the frontrunner to challenge Trump for re-election.)

Trump has faced widespread criticism, including from some Republicans, for appealing to foreign governments to look into the Bidens for what he has called “corruption,” with no further evidence.

Trump, in turn, has decried the “presidential harassment” and “witch hunt” of the House’s impeachment inquiry.