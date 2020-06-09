"He's a gentle person who really believes that he must stand up for what he thinks is right," a friend said of Martin Gugino, the man who was injured when police pushed him last week

Trump Floats New Conspiracy Theory: 75-Year-Old Pushed to Ground by Police May Be 'Provocateur'

President Donald Trump — long a fan of spreading conspiracy theories and other baseless claims on Twitter — on Tuesday took aim at a new target: the 75-year-old activist who was seriously injured last week in Buffalo, New York, when police pushed him to the ground and he hit his head.

Video of the Thursday altercation between Buffalo police and Martin Gugino spread rapidly around the internet, where it was seen tens of millions of times. The officers involved have been widely denounced.

Authorities initially said Gugino "tripped and fell."

Two of the officers were soon suspended and charged with felony assault, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

The police union president told a Buffalo TV station the charges were "totally unwarranted" and a "travesty."

The video footage from Thursday shows Gugino approaching a line of police and briefly speaking to them, at one point gesturing with his phone toward the waist or baton of one of the officers.

The police are heard shouting "move back!" and "move!" to the gathered protesters and then an officer is seen shoving Gugino, who stumbles and falls backward, hitting his head on the pavement. He appears to immediately start bleeding from his head.

The encounter reportedly took place just after the start of a curfew, as law enforcement was clearing demonstrators from the local Niagara Square.

Gugino remained hospitalized "in serious but stable condition," his attorney said Monday, according to local TV station WRGZ.

President Donald Trump

On Twitter on Tuesday morning Trump floated another view of what happened — contradicting the footage. He seemed to have been prompted by something he saw on OANN, a little-watched right-wing network.

"Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur," the president wrote, referring to a loose association of militant left-wing activists the White House has blamed for much of the nationwide unrest since the death of George Floyd.

Going further, the president suggested the violent incident was not what it seemed.

"Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment," he wrote, tagging OANN. "I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?"

President Donald Trump (left) and Martin Gugino (in blue) in an alteration with police in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday

Gugino was a longtime local activist, including working with People United for Sustainable Housing, NBC News reported.

He "has been a tireless fighter against injustice of all types for many years in our city both with PUSH and other grassroots organizations," PUSH said in a statement.

"He's a gentle person who really believes that he must stand up for what he thinks is right," a friend told the Buffalo News, which also reported Gugino has worked with the Western New York Peace Center and supported the anti-nuclear group Kings Bay Plowshares.

He was also active on social media.

"I think it's fair to say that the Trump presidency has been a complete failure," Gugino tweeted a few hours before he was pushed, according to the News.

"He's the last person you would want to push down," the friend, Terrence Bisson, told the News. "He's the kind of person who you would want to speak up."

Trump has a long habit of making baseless or false claims on Twitter, his preferred method of communicating with the public.

He's previously spread conspiracy theories about his opponents including former President Barack Obama and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has tangled with the president before, had sharp words to share about his Gugino tweet.