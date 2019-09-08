Donald Trump Tweets Bizarre Cat Meme About Doctored Hurricane Dorian Map

Image zoom Donald Trump

Between tweets about a secret meeting with Taliban leaders and “Leakin’ Lyin” James Comey, President Donald Trump continued to drag on his Hurricane Dorian saga with a bizarre cat meme on Twitter late Saturday night.

In what some on social media questioned was a distractionary tactic away from bigger headlines, Trump shared the video in which a cat plays with a laser pointer in front of a Hurricane Dorian forecast map, with “Yakety Sax” playing in the background.

The video was originally shared by the account @SOM3THINGWICKED, which frequently shares pro-Trump memes, with the caption, “Live look at CNN.”

Trump’s tweet comes one week after he falsely claimed that Alabama would be significantly hit during Hurricane Dorian, despite the NOAA National Weather Service insisting otherwise.

“In addition to Florida – South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated,” Trump tweeted on Sept. 1.

The tweet and subsequent correction from NOAA sparked a week-long series of back-and-forth in which Trump repeatedly doubled down on his claim that Alabama was, in fact, going to get hit by the storm.

The drama peaked on Wednesday when Trump pulled out a NOAA forecast that had been altered with black marker to extend the hurricane’s path of destruction to include Alabama during an Oval Office meeting.

RELATED: Trump Denies Using Marker to Draw Hurricane’s Path to Back His Suggestion It Would Hit Alabama

“I know Alabama was in the original forecast … And, in all cases, Alabama was hit – if not lightly, in some cases pretty hard. Georgia, Alabama – it was a different route. They actually gave that a 95 percent chance probability. It turned out that that was not what happened; it made the right turn up the coast,” he said, providing no citation for his 95 percent claim. “But Alabama was hit very hard, and was going to be hit very hard, along with Georgia.”

Image zoom Donald Trump Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty

Trump continued to tweet about Alabama, slamming the “Fake News” media for twisting his words in order to “demean” him, and repeatedly sharing maps that showed Alabama having no more than 30 percent chance of getting tropical-storm-force winds that had been published days before Trump’s initial comments, which he originally claimed were based on new information.

RELATED: Trump Tweets About Hurricane Dorian Hitting Alabama — and National Weather Services Issue Correction

The cat video came after a tweet on Saturday that slammed a New York Times article about the subject, and said he “would like very much to stop referring to this ridiculous story.”

The video was shared shortly after Trump wrote on Twitter that he had arranged – and canceled – a secret meeting with Taliban leaders at Camp David after they “admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great soldiers, and 11 other people.”

….an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

The meeting with the Afghan extremist group was to take place just days before the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations,” Trump wrote. “What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they only made it worse! If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway.”

Taliban leaders have since responded, saying the meeting’s cancelation has hurt U.S. credibility considering a deal had been “finalized,” but that they would likely return to negotiations, according to the Associated Press.