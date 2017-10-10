'Housewives Playbook!' All the Times Andy Cohen Compared President Donald Trump to a Real Housewife

Is Donald Trump gunning for top billing in a Real Housewives of D.C. reboot? Andy Cohen seems to think so.

The 49-year-old Watch What Happens Live host (and Real Housewives executive producer) has drawn more than a few parallels between the behavior of the sitting president and the behavior of various cast members on Bravo’s popular Real Housewives franchises — and he’s quick to point them out on Twitter.

Here’s a rundown of all the times Trump, 71, pulled from Cohen’s “Housewives Playbook.”

1. Rescind Invitations Liberally

HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: rescind invitations liberally! (See: Bethenny re LuAnn, Mexico; Bethenny & Ramona, Mexico) https://t.co/tW6oQh1HZS — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 23, 2017

Disinvite someone who has wronged you from a party is classic Real Housewives behavior.

Why, look no further than the past two seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City. Last season, Bethenny Frankel told Luann de Lesseps she wouldn’t be coming on the cast girl’s trip to Mexico, which had to be cancelled after Frankel fell ill. When the cast finally went the following season, it was Ramona Singer on Frankel’s bad side then (Don’t worry, she was eventually allowed to come).

So how did Trump pick up this play? When he disinvited the Golden State Warriors to the White House over critical comments made by player Stephen Curry.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump tweeted of the 2017 NBA finals champs. “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

2. Hold a grudge.

HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: keep bringing up fights from last season (see: Brooks' cancer) https://t.co/cbD7nzxUxG — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 22, 2017

As Trump continues to bring up Hillary Clinton (again and again) months into his administration, Cohen pointed to another commonly-used housewife tactic: Routinely bringing up the past to distract from whatever’s going on in the present.

Trump himself did it by bringing up media coverage of Clinton. Cohen said the housewives did it by discussing Brook Ayers’s false cancer claims on The Real Housewives of Orange Country.

3. The poor cell reception excuse.

HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: blame cell reception. https://t.co/vejFkGFWBs — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 15, 2017

After the president blamed poor cell phone reception for his delayed call to Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto following the country’s devastating earthquake, Bravo host Andy Cohen jumped on social media to draw his latest comparison between the commander in chief and a Real Housewife.

“HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: blame cell reception,” Cohen tweeted on Sept. 14, kicking off a long thread of jokes about the president’s claim.

That’s a move Singer has made before on RHONY for one, though in her defense it was “emails” that were mysteriously all “going to trash.”

4. Repeat, repeat, repeat.

HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: keep repeating the same lines over and over and over til someone listens (See: Aviva, bookgate; Kim D, strippergate) https://t.co/zQOpBnTunX — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 24, 2017

In July, Cohen mocked Trump for his repetitive “drain the swamp” talk after the president tweeted: “Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer – it’s actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News!”

Cohen teased, “HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: keep repeating the same lines over and over and over ’til someone listens (See: Aviva, bookgate; Kim D, strippergate).”

5. “Making stuff up to stay on the show.”

Sweetie you are a first season Real Housewife making stuff up to stay on the show. https://t.co/nwHCj87vrE — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 20, 2017

In March, Cohen likened Trump to a “first season Real Housewife” after the president spent a portion of his morning fighting back via Twitter against allegations that his administration has ties to Russia.

“What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look?” Trump wrote in one of a handful of tweets.

Cohen replied: “Sweetie you are a first season Real Housewife making stuff up to stay on the show.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

There are countless examples of this behavior on the show.

Former RHONY Aviva Drescher, for one, spent a whole season spreading a rumor that fellow castmate Carole Radziwill‘s memoir was ghostwritten – a rumor that the journalist vehemently denied (it would come to be called “bookgate” and it led to Drescher being let go from the show).

Phaedra Parks had been accused of making up a rumor that Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had planned on drugging Porsha Williams and their mutual friend Shamea Morton in order to take advantage of them sexually. Parks admitted to telling Williams the rumor, and like Drescher was let go from the show.

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fake rumors tour apart the friendship of sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga for years when the the latter was accused of once being a stripper. Both have made up now.

In Orange County, RHOC O.G. Vicki Gunvalson admitted to “fabricating” a cancer lie with boyfriend Brooks Ayers at the time to get her cast mates to sympathize with him. He later told PEOPLE in a statement that Gunvalson had no part in his decision to falsify documents.

6. Get the wives fighting.

As of late, tensions have been brewing between First Lady Melania Trump and Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump. Ivana said in an interview with Good Morning America that she usually doesn’t call Trump directly at the White House because of Melania’s presence — and that she’s Trump’s true “first lady.” “I [don’t] really want to call him there, because Melania is there,” she said. “And I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I’m basically first Trump wife. Okay? I’m first lady.”

Melania hit back at Ivana’s claims, with a spokesperson saying the comments (and her new book, Raising Trump) were “attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

To Cohen, it was classic housewife drama — so classic, in fact, that he couldn’t believe it was actually happening.

This is actually happening. All the wives are fighting. Even I AM SPEECHLESS https://t.co/jryTCf3pud — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 9, 2017

7. And then get them together for a reunion.

With Ivana and Melania publicly talking about one another, and Ivana slamming Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, in her book, Cohen tweeted that it was time for the next step in any Real Housewives feud: A reunion.

Ladies, he’s waiting for your call.