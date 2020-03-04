Donald Trump Stays Up Late (Again) to Tweet About the Democratic Primary

President Donald Trump had a busy Tuesday, speaking at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference and then focusing on the federal government’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. But as the hour crept toward midnight, he turned his attention to Twitter, his favorite platform, and one of his most frequent activities: mocking his rivals.

As the Democrats in 14 states and one territory voted for their preferred presidential candidate, Trump watched the “Super Tuesday” returns closely.

He gloated about the disappointing results for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren but heaped more ridicule on former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

“The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His ‘political’ consultants took him for a ride,” Trump, 73, tweeted. (He also celebrated his wins in the Republican primaries in various states, in what amounted to a formality ahead of the election.)

RELATED: Sleepless Donald Trump Targets Chrissy Teigen & John Legend in Late-Night Tweets — ‘I’m Cackling,’ She Responds

About Warren, he wrote, “Other than Mini Mike, [she] was the loser of the night. She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts.” He used a racist nickname for Warren in reference to the controversy over her having claimed Native American ancestry in the past.

The president’s detractors on Twitter — sleepless like him and equally sharp-tongued — clapped back.

“At least he had $700 million to blow,” one user responded to Trump jabbing at Bloomberg, whose personal fortune vastly outnumbers Trump’s own. “Your broke a– is so in debt to Putin, you don’t have two nickels to rub together!”

Another person tweeted: “Let’s be perfectly clear … If Bloomberg wins … If Biden wins … If Warren wins … If Sanders wins … They will all have my full dedicated support. There is no greater threat than Donald Trump to our Union.”

Image zoom President Donald Trump Sipa via AP Images

RELATED: What’s Next for the 2020 Presidential Race After a Big Super Tuesday for the Democratic Party

In a separate statement, the Trump campaign adopted a similarly scornful tone about the field of candidates.

“President Trump will wipe the floor with whatever Democrat is unlucky enough to be the nominee,” the campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said.

As the results of “Super Tuesday” came rolling in, showing former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as the leading picks to face Trump in November, both candidates told supporters they were getting ready for the fight.

“It’s looking good,” Biden told his supporters Tuesday. “I’m here to report: We are very much alive. And make no mistake about it, this campaign will send Donald Trump packing.”

“It is our movement that is best positioned to beat Trump,” Sanders said at his own event. “You cannot beat Trump with the same old, same old kind of politics.”