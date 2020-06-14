"The way President Obama runs down the stairs of Air Force 1, hopping & bobbing all the way, is so inelegant and unpresidential," Trump had written in 2014. "Do not fall!"

Trump Spends 74th Birthday Weekend Insisting That, Yes, He Can Walk Down a Ramp After Viral Video

President Donald Trump turned 74 on Sunday and was set to spend most of it at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

His only public appearance will be his return trip to Washington, D.C., on Sunday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

By Sunday morning, however, he had already spent significant time over the weekend on Twitter, his favorite website, where he complained about his treatment by the social media company and re-posted messages from supporters.

His critics, though, were numerous as well: Various anti-Trump hashtags were trending with tens of thousands of messages, reflecting the fierce reaction his divisive style provokes.

In a particular snake-tail-swallowing moment, the president on Saturday night tweeted to defend himself from widespread mockery on the left over a video of him descending a ramp after his commencement speech for West Point graduates.

The short clip shows he steadied himself at the top of the ramp before taking delicate steps down to the ground. (Another clip from his speech shows him awkwardly lifting his water glass.)

Trump, who has a long history of insulting and attacking other people on Twitter, had once criticized predecessor Barack Obama for how he moved — which was quickly revived this weekend.

"The way President Obama runs down the stairs of Air Force 1, hopping & bobbing all the way, is so inelegant and unpresidential," Trump had written in 2014. "Do not fall!"

Image zoom President Donald Trump Doug Mills/The New York Times-Pool/Getty

Image zoom President Donald Trump NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

"Get yourself a president who can drink water, walk down a ramp, AND not escape from the American people in a bunker. #RampGate," one critic wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Another user, referring to another video of the president awkwardly handling an umbrella, wrote: "Donald Trump's mortal enemies are ramps, umbrellas, and cognitive thought."

The president responded on Saturday night, tweeting: "The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is 'fall' for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!"

He also re-posted a message from another user suggesting Twitter as a company was downplaying his birthday.

Elsewhere on Sunday, the president's re-election campaign shared birthday messages — urging supporters to sign a virtual birthday card for him, along with their personal information, in a standard campaign strategy — and his family shared well wishes as well.

"Happy Birthday Dad! We love you!" daughter and senior aide Ivanka Trump wrote on Instagram along with throwback and family photos.

Son Eric Trump posted a similar message, writing on Instagram: "Happy Birthday Dad! We love you very much!"