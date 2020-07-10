"I can hardly wait to deal with what he refers to himself as a 'stable genius,' " Biden said this week

Trump Boasts of ‘Unbelievable’ Cognitive Test Results as Biden Says He ‘Can Hardly Wait to Debate’

Boastful as ever, President Donald Trump this week claimed the results of a cognitive test he recently took were — in his words — “unbelievable.” Meanwhile his 2020 rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, said he “can hardly wait to debate” Trump, whose allies have repeatedly suggested Biden is in decline.

During a phone interview on Thursday with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump said he “aced” the cognitive test, after Hannity asked whether he believed Biden had the “mental alertness” to be president.

“I actually took one very recently when, you know, the radical left was saying, ‘Is he all there? Is he all there?’ I proved I was all there, because I aced it,” Trump, 74, said during the Thursday interview.

“I aced the test,” he continued. “He [Biden] should take the same exact test, a very standard test. I took it at Walter Reed Medical Center in front of doctors and they were very surprised. They said, ‘That’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anyone do what you just did.’ ”

(Trump regularly makes claims without evidence. The White House physician released information on his annual physical in June but did not comment on any mental assessment, saying only "there were no findings of significance or changes to report.")

The same night as the president's Hannity interview, Vice President Biden, who clinched the Democratic nomination for the upcoming election, expressed his eagerness to debate — referencing a 2017 tweet in which Trump called himself “a very stable genius.”

“I can hardly wait. I can hardly wait to deal with what he refers to himself as a 'stable genius,' " Biden, 77, told WBRE. "I can hardly wait to debate him.”

Biden echoed that same sentiment about a week ago when questioned about his own mental acuity.

“Some have speculated sir that you are subject to some degree of cognitive decline," reporter Doug McKelway said during a July 1 press conference. "I’m 65. I don’t have the word recollection that I used to have. I forget my train of thought from time to time. You’ve got 12 years on me, sir. Have you been tested for some degree of cognitive decline?”

“I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested,” Biden replied, appearing to laugh off the question. “Look, all you got to do is watch me. I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”