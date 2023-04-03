Donald Trump to Be Charged Tuesday with 34 Felony Counts: Report

A Manhattan jury voted to indict the former president last Thursday

By
Published on April 3, 2023 10:51 PM

Former President Donald Trump will be charged with 34 felony counts on Tuesday after he was indicted for allegedly paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was the presidential candidate in 2016.

According to Yahoo News, a New York City Police arrest report will be submitted to the court system on Tuesday with a summary of the charges before the 76-year-old former president is formally arraigned.

The outlet reported that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought the charges up from misdemeanors to Class E felonies, which are the lowest level in the New York State penal code for committing a criminal act in order to conceal another crime.

Bragg's office said Trump will not be placed in handcuffs or have his mugshot taken, as that is only reserved for flight risks or threats to the district attorney or court personnel — which was not determined to be the case.

While the terms of Trump's criminal punishment have yet to be made known, a New York law enforcement official told Yahoo News, "No one gets jail time for that as a first offender."

Evidence involving the former president's alleged underlying crime is also unclear and will not be clarified until the indictment is unsealed on Tuesday, according to the outlet.

Last Thursday, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump; according to The New York Times, CNN and ABC News.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The indictment stems from an alleged affair Trump had with adult film star Daniels, rumors of which surfaced in 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported that the then-president had arranged a $130,000 payment to the ex-porn star a month before the 2016 election so she'd keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter they'd had years earlier.

While Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen initially denied the claims of an affair, Cohen later admitted that there was a payment made to the porn star.

Calling it "a private transaction," Cohen told The New York Times that he paid Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket in 2016. He said Trump had not reimbursed him.

Trump has since admitted he authorized the payment, but has continued to deny the underlying claims that the two had an affair or that the payment was in any way connected to his campaign.

