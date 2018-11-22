Donald Trump is thankful for his own self-proclaimed “tremendous” work.

The 72-year-old president spoke to reporters in a Q&A session from his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida while celebrating Thanksgiving with his family.

When asked what he was thankful for, Trump said, “[For my] great family and for having made a tremendous difference in this country.”

“I made a tremendous difference in this country,” he reiterated before adding, “This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office and you wouldn’t believe it and when you see it, we’ve gotten so much stronger [that] people don’t even believe it.”

“When I see foreign leaders, they cannot believe the difference in strength between the United States now and the United States two years ago,” Trump said. “We’ve made a lot of progress.”

The president spent Thanksgiving making phone calls to U.S. soldiers and visited a local Coast Guard station before heading to his golf course.

On Tuesday, Trump pardoned turkeys named Peas and Carrots, according to TIME.

Trump landed in the Sunshine State after the turkey pardoning and was joined by First Lady Melania Trump and their 12-year-old son, Barron, as they disembarked Air Force One.

His daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump also arrived in Florida to celebrate the holiday, along with Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner and their three children. They were also joined by Eric and Lara Trump, their children.

Trump’s oldest son, Donald Jr., stayed behind in New York City to spend the holiday with this kids. The father of five shared a photo of himself with daughter Chloe, writing, “Playing catch with Chloe… one of the many things and people I’m so thankful for this holiday. #thanksgiving#turkey #family #holiday #weekend photo credit @jenniferblakeley.”