Trump Tells Reporter 'Don't Be Threatening' and 'Be Nice' After She Asks Him About His Own Quote

President Donald Trump on Sunday again tangled with a reporter during one of his regular coronavirus media briefings, this time telling PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor to “be nice” and “don’t be threatening” after she began to ask him a question about something he’d told Sean Hannity last week.

The exchange went viral on the heels of another dispute at a press briefing in which Trump snapped at NBC’s Peter Alexander earlier this month.

On Sunday, Alcindor, who has faced Trump’s commentary before, asked him: “You’ve said repeatedly that you think that some of the equipment that governors are requesting, they don’t actually need— ” before the president cut her off by saying, “I didn’t say that.”

Alcindor was referring to an interview Trump did on Hannity’s Fox News show last week in which he said, “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.”

“You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’ ” he continued then, noting, “I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be.”

Trump didn’t mention New York by name, but the suggestion was clear based on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s comments.

But on Sunday, Trump told Alcindor she was misquoting him.

“You said it on Sean Hannity’s — Fox News,” she said.

” I didn’t say — come on, come on,” he said, as they talked over one another.

“Why don’t you act in a little more positive? It’s always trying to ‘get you,’ ” he said, returning to a familiar criticism of press coverage he deems unfavorable. He has previously called reporters “the enemy of the people.”

“My question to you is: How is that going to impact— ” Alcindor tried to ask again, before Trump again cut her off.

“Excuse me. You didn’t hear me. That’s why you used to work for the Times and now you work for somebody else,” he said. “Look, let me tell you something: Be nice. Don’t be threatening.”

When Alcindor was able to ask her question — “How is that [what Trump told Hannity] going to impact how you fill these orders for ventilators or for masks?” — he answered, “It’s not going to impact.”

“We’re producing tremendous numbers of ventilators. We’re doing a great job on it,” he insisted. (California’s governor said last weekend the federal government sent them 170 broken ventilators.)

The president also again implied that New York did not have the full need of the ventilators it has requested to help treat the most critical coronavirus patients, who have trouble breathing and some of whom develop severe pneumonia.

Expanding on his anti-press comments, Trump told Alcindor she was a “fine journalist” but he criticized “questions that are so threatening.”

“We’re all on the same team,” he said.

“I was quoting you directly from your interview with Sean Hannity,” Alcindor told him.

When she tried to ask another question, the president had the microphone handed to another reporter. Later, when CNN’s Jeremy Diamond got the microphone, he handed it back to Alcindor to “finish her second question, if that’s all right.”

“I was going to call on you next. You know that,” Trump told Alcindor.

On Twitter, after the briefing, she wrote about the president’s comments to her about not being “threatening” and being “nice.”

“I’m not the first human being, woman, black person or journalist to be told that while doing a job,” she wrote. “My take: Be steady. Stay focused. Remember your purpose. And, always press forward.”

