WATCH: Donald Trump Listens to Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' in the Car in Melania's 2014 Video

It looks like President Donald Trump liked Taylor Swift at least 25 percent more in 2014.

After the “Delicate” singer, 28, broke her silence on politics on Monday with a message blasting Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn, Trump, 72, fired back, “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now.”

In the wake of his retort, people are revisiting a video of Trump and his son Barron Trump, 12, listening to Swift’s 2014 hit “Blank Space” in the car. Melania Trump, now the first lady, shared the video of Trump in the driver seat and Barron in the passenger seat on Facebook almost four years ago.

With a red heart, Melania, 48, captioned it, “Fun night with my two boys DJT & BWT.”

Trump listening to Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” in the car in a video posted on Melania’s Facebook in December 2014 pic.twitter.com/GZ5D7R62Wk — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) October 8, 2018

President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

On Sunday, Swift spoke out on politics for the first time to endorse two Democratic candidates running in Tennessee midterm elections. RELATED: Look What She Made Them Do: Taylor Swift’s Political Post Causes Spike in Voter Registration “I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee,” Swift began her lengthy message. “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.” Swift continued, “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.” After explaining why she was voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and for Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives, Swift gave her fans a call to action. Taylor Swift and Marsha Blackburn Bryan Steffy/Getty; Roger Askew/REX/Shutterstock “So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count,” she said. “But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting!” RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Responding to Swift, Trump said in footage shared by ABC News, “Well, Marsha Blackburn is doing a very good job in Tennessee. She’s leading now substantially, which she should. She’s a tremendous woman. I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about her.”

"Let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25% less now," Pres. Trump jokes following Taylor Swift's endorsement of Democratic Tennessee senatorial candidate Phil Bredesen. https://t.co/35BJPpHZT4 pic.twitter.com/gcoyRUHa0K — ABC News (@ABC) October 9, 2018

RELATED: From Maren Morris to Sugarland! All the Surprise Guests on Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour

Swift’s message received support from Blake Lively, former frenemy Katy Perry, Chrissy Teigen, Karlie Kloss (who is engaged to Joshua Kushner, Ivanka Trump‘s brother-in-law), Emily Ratajkowski, Anna Faris, Kevin McHale and others.