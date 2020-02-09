SNL's Colin Jost, Mark Hamill and More React to Viral Photo of President Donald Trump's Tan Line

A photo of a windswept Donald Trump walking across the South Lawn at the White House has gone viral after people noticed a dramatic tan line framing his face.

During Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, Colin Jost cracked a joke about the image after addressing the president’s recent acquittal in his impeachment trial.

“President Trump was acquitted in a Senate trial this week and Democrats are calling it a cover-up, but does this look like a guy who can pull off a cover-up?” the comedian said while pulling up the viral photo. “Oh my God it’s like the day at the nursing home when they let the residents put their own makeup on.”

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020

RELATED: Secret Service Stays at Trump Properties Cost Taxpayers More Than $471,000: Report

After the image began circulating on the internet, Trump addressed the photo, saying that it had been photoshopped.

“More Fake News,” he shared on Twitter. “This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!”

In response to Trump’s tweet, Star Wars star Mark Hamill wrote, “I just assumed this was your strategy for appealing to people of color.”

I just assumed this was your strategy for appealing to people of color. https://t.co/UgAvgWTxZq — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 8, 2020

The image’s photographer, William Moon told Buzzfeed News that the photo was not photoshopped, but that he “used the Apple smartphone’s photo app to adjust the color of the picture” and the orange pigmentation on the president’s face.

“Every photographer has a same way to adjust a color of a picture,” he told the outlet, adding that “the sunset was reflected on the President’s face and hair.”

Moon also told Buzzfeed that Trump was “the real director” of the photo, “because he knows how to use or combine him including all environmental things like the sunset. winds. the South Lawn.”

Several Twitter users also pointed out that while the image’s colors may be edited, it was not photoshopped, sharing other photos from that shoot that also showed the tan line.

RELATED: Republican Governor Says He Doesn’t Believe Trump ‘Should Be in Office’

Except it's not photoshopped. At all. This one is real.https://t.co/7OTVeupzXS pic.twitter.com/yqIX4aQdLi — Avi Bueno (@Avi_Bueno) February 8, 2020

It's real… unless Getty is a fake photo service now. pic.twitter.com/dXgdOF4pcv — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 8, 2020

Other Twitter users continued to poke some fun at the president’s tan line.

“me after watching exactly one makeup YouTube [tutorial],” one user wrote, while another likened his face to “Tupperware after you store spaghetti in it.”

me after watching exactly one makeup YouTube pic.twitter.com/qtdpX0A3II — Liz Franczak (@liz_franczak) February 8, 2020

Tupperware after you store spaghetti in it pic.twitter.com/l2Q026Swgj — Silong (@thefakeSilong) February 8, 2020

Moon later uploaded a black-and-white edited version of the same photo on his unofficial Instagram account @thewhitehousephotos, and captioned it: “Today, ⁦‪@realDonaldTrump‬⁩ was dancing with the sunset and strong winds when he walked to the Oval Office from the Marine One on the South Lawn.”

Last week, Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his months-long historic impeachment trial after the House of Representatives impeached him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in December.