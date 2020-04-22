New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he had an “honest and open” conversation with Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, telling the president New York City no longer needs assistance from the USNS Comfort, a medical naval ship, and that the state needs to double its testing before reopening its economy in the future.

Cuomo, 62, told MSNBC the tone of his conversation with Trump — with whom he has had a spiky relationship throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic — “was very functional and effective.”

“The meeting went well and I think it was productive,” Cuomo said. “The big issue was testing, as everybody knows that’s going to be the next step as we go forward. And how do we separate the responsibilities and the tasks on testing vis-a-vis a state and the federal government and the acknowledgment that we will need to work together on this.”

Trump, 73, set his tweets aside and met with the New York governor (who hasn’t been shy about tweeting back) after Cuomo says he asked to meet with the president face-to-face.

Later, Trump said the two had a “productive” meeting.

New York became the epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak last month, with The New York Times reporting about 15,000 people had died in New York because of the virus as of Wednesday.

Across the country, more than 40,000 have died out of more than 800,000 confirmed cases.