Donald Trump Surrenders to New York Authorities to Face Criminal Charges Following Historic Indictment

Former President Donald Trump has surrendered to Manhattan authorities following a historic indictment on a reported 34 felony counts for falsifying business records.

Trump, 76, entered the Manhattan Criminal Court just after 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, which was cleared out ahead of his arrival, and was put under arrest.

Trump's attorney had earlier indicated that the former president would travel from Florida to face the charges, telling the Today show last week: "He's not gonna hole up in Mar-a-Lago."

As The Washington Post notes, however, Trump's first court appearance won't be broadcast across the nation, since New York prohibits the use of cameras in most courtrooms.

The specific charges against the former president are expected to formally be made public Tuesday, so long as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asks the court to unseal the indictment.

Trump, who is actively campaigning for another term in the White House, is the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

Sources have indicated that Trump's charges stem at least in part from an alleged $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, which was supposedly documented as "legal expenses" in the financial records of the Trump Organization.

The payment was allegedly made in the final days of the 2016 presidential election to quiet Daniels about a sexual encounter she'd had with the real estate mogul years earlier.

While Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen initially denied the claims of an affair, Cohen later admitted that there was a payment made to the porn star. Calling it "a private transaction," Cohen told The New York Times that he paid Daniels out of his own pocket and Trump had not reimbursed him.

Trump has since admitted he authorized the $130,000 payment, but has continued to deny the underlying claims that the two had an affair or that the payment was in any way connected to his campaign.

Drew Angerer/Getty

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office began presenting evidence to a grand jury in the case in January, with former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker among the witnesses who were seen entering the grand jury building over the course of the investigation.

The company that publishes the Enquirer admitted in late 2018 that it helped broker "catch and kill" deals with Daniels and other women, in which it paid the women hush money for their stories, effectively silencing them ahead of the 2016 election.

In a 2018 statement, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York said the publisher "admitted that it made the $150,000 payment in concert with a candidate's presidential campaign, and in order to ensure that the woman did not publicize damaging allegations about the candidate" and that "its principal purpose in making the payment was to suppress the woman's story so as to prevent it from influencing the election."

Daniels and Cohen also both met with prosecutors recently, the AP reported. And on March 20, Cohen's former legal adviser Robert Costello met with the grand jury, per CNN.

In a statement issued on social media after the news of his indictment was reported, Trump slammed the investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney as a "Witch-Hunt [that] will backfire massively on Joe Biden," despite that the current president has no ties to the indictment.

"The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here," Trump wrote. "Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party – united and strong – will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

