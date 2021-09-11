Donald Trump Pays NYPD & FDNY Surprise Visits on 9/11 Anniversary: 'You Are New York's Finest'

The former president supported New York police and firefighters, but did not attend any official memorial services to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks

Former President Donald Trump, second from right, commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by visiting the NYPD's 17th police precinct in New York, where he criticized President Biden over the pullout from Afghanistan Sept 11 20th Anniversary, New York, United States - 11 Sep 2021

Former President Donald Trump, second from right, commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by visiting the NYPD's 17th police precinct in New York, where he criticized President Biden over the pullout from Afghanistan Sept 11 20th Anniversary, New York, United States - 11 Sep 2021

Former President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to the New York Police Department's 17th precinct on Saturday, which marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Standing before police officers in his native New York, Trump, 75, began by calling the anniversary "a very sad day for a lot of reasons," as seen in a video from NowThis News, before he criticized President Joe Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Then, turning his attention back to the men and women before him, Trump told those in attendance, "I grew up with you, and you are New York's finest. You're incredible people. And I know many of you."

Opening the floor to questions, Trump was first asked if he has plans to run again in the 2024 presidential election. "That's a tough question," he said. "Actually, for me, it's an easy question."

"I know what I'm going to do, but we're not supposed to be talking about it yet, from the standpoint of campaign finance laws, which frankly are ridiculous," he continued, later stating, "but I think you're going to be happy, let me put it that way. I think you're going to be very happy."

In another visit, this time to an FDNY ladder house, which was seen in video obtained by Jack Posobiec, Trump singled out police officers and his appreciation for them. "We love the blue," he said. "I'll say it loud. You know, you're not supposed to say it, but we love the blue."

On Saturday, Biden, 78, was joined by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton in New York City to reflect on the 9/11 terrorist attacks at Ground Zero.

George W. Bush, meanwhile, visited the memorial site for the United Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where he delivered remarks. Bush, 75, was president at the time of the attacks in 2001.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Trump did not attend either event, though Lee Cochran — a spokeswoman for the 9/11 Memorial & Museum — told The New York Times that Trump was invited to the New York-based ceremony, but opted to not go.

Former President Donald Trump visits the Engine Co. 8 firehouse where he praised first responders' bravery while criticizing President Joe Biden over the pullout from Afghanistan, in New York Sept 11 20th Anniversary, New York, United States - 11 Sep 2021 Credit: Jill Colvin/AP/Shutterstock

Though he did not attend any of the official events like those who came before and after him as president did, Trump did release a pre-recorded statement to commemorate two decades since the horrific event in American history. He thanked service members and first responders, before transitioning to another critique of President Biden.

"The leader of our country was made to look like a fool and that can never be made to happen," he said, referring once more to the recent removal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan. "It was caused by bad planning, incredible weakness and leaders who truly didn't understand what was happening."

"... Instead, Joe Biden and his inept administration surrendered in defeat," added Trump. "We will live on, but sadly our country will be wounded for a long period of time. We will struggle to recover from the embarrassment this incompetence has caused."

RELATED VIDEO: Reflecting on September 11, 2001 Attacks on the 20th Anniversary: "We'll Live With the Scars the Rest of Our Lives"

Later on Saturday, Trump is scheduled to provide commentary during a pay-per-view boxing match, headlined by Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort. The boxing event will air on the FITE streaming platform. The cost to view the event, according to FITE's website, is $49.99.

Trump will be joined by his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. for the event.

While in office, Trump marked previous anniversaries of 9/11 in a more solemn manner, delivering remarks at services to honor the victims. However, he raised eyebrows for his initial reaction to reporters' questions years ago, just hours after the twin towers fell.

Speaking to local TV station WWOR, Trump said in 2001 that, due to the towers falling, a building he owned was now the tallest in New York: "I mean, 40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually before the World Trade Center the tallest, and then when they built the World Trade Center it became known as the second-tallest, and now it's the tallest."