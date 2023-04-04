Protestors Clash Outside N.Y.C. Courthouse as Donald Trump Answers to Criminal Charges

Huge/Small numbers of supporters have showed up to rally in support of/against former President Donald Trump

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 4, 2023 11:23 AM
A supporter of former US president Donald Trump argues with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City on April 3, 2023.
Photo: LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty

Donald Trump's supporters have swarmed outside the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and Trump Tower in N.Y.C. as protests boil over after the former president was charged with 34 felony counts.

Alt lede: Donald Trump's supporters were outnumbered by New York City police and members of the media at political protests today after the former president attended his arraignment in Manhattan on 34 felony charges.

Law enforcement has braced for the worst ahead of Trump's planned surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office Tuesday afternoon. Multiple roads were closed and barricades were erected in areas where protests were expected — particularly outside the Manhattan courthouse and Trump Tower, where the former president is staying during his brief New York visit.

Thousands of protesters (or small groups of protesters) arrived despite the heavy police presence as they showed support/opposition for Trump, who is now the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

Video and photographs from the scenes show people waving flags and holding up signs saying...

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive later in the day for his arraignment on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty

On Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned anyone who was attending a rally or protest to "control yourselves." "While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow (Tuesday), our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger," Adams told reporters.

"We will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind and if one is caught participating in any act of violence they will be arrested and held accountable, no matter who you are," he said.

On March 18, Trump said he expected to be charged and called on his supporters to "Protest, take our nation back!" While he had initially called for protests prior to being indicted, he has not since asked for supporters to protest in New York today.

Similar rhetoric had been used by Trump prior to his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 in a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The former president faces 34 felony counts after he was indicted for allegedly paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was the presidential candidate in 2016.

Last Thursday, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the 76-year-old former president on Thursday, according to The New York Times, CNN and ABC News sources.

The charges against Trump are expected to be made public today, when he will stand before a judge for the arraignment — but the arraignment won't be broadcast across the nation, as New York prohibits the use of cameras in most courtrooms.

The indictment stems from an alleged affair Trump had with adult film star Daniels, rumors of which surfaced in 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported that the then-president had arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels a month before the 2016 election so she'd keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter they'd had years earlier.

While Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen initially denied the claims of an affair, Cohen later admitted that there was a payment made to the porn star.

Calling it "a private transaction," Cohen told The New York Times that he paid Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket in 2016. He said Trump had not reimbursed him.

Trump has since admitted he authorized the payment, but has continued to deny the underlying claims that the two had an affair or that the payment was in any way connected to his campaign.

