Donald Trump Joked Around During the Super Bowl National Anthem, Video Appears to Show

President Donald Trump has made it clear he doesn’t like when people don’t “stand proudly” during the national anthem — but a video published this week seems to show him doing anything but that during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Trump, 73, was seen joking and palling around in an Instagram video that appears to have been taken from inside a dining room at his Trump International Golf Club, where he and First Lady Melania Trump were attending a Super Bowl watch party.

The video was published on Monday by The Miami Herald, which said it came from an Instagram post but did not provide further details.

(The White House did not respond to a request for comment.)

In the clip, President Trump fidgeted and interacted with other people in the room. At one point he conducted music with his hands during Demi Lovato‘s performance of the national anthem. Others, including his wife, stood still with their hands across their chests.

Trump was one of the most vocal participants in the debate about athletes choosing not to stand for the national anthem in order to protest what they said were larger social problems in America.

In recent years, the president has harshly criticized those players who protested — tweeting about it numerous times.

“Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!” he wrote in 2018.

That same year, he tweeted, “Isn’t it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart? The $40,000,000 Commissioner must now make a stand.”

He encouraged stiff penalties for those players who repeatedly did not stand, including season-long bans.

Trump was in Florida for the weekend in a break from his ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate and the start of Democratic primary to see who will challenge him in November.

On Saturday, he golfed and took calls and meetings and then attended an annual gala of his supporters at his Mar-a-Lago Club. On Sunday, before the watch party, he and the first lady watched a performance of the Florida Atlantic University marching band.