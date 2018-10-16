President Donald Trump lashed out at Stormy Daniels with one of his trademark nasty nicknames on Tuesday after a federal judge dismissed her defamation lawsuit against him.

On Monday, Judge S. James Otero in Los Angeles ruled that the First Amendment protects an accusatory tweet Trump, 72, wrote about Daniels, 39, in April and that Daniels must pay Trump’s legal fees, according to the ruling obtained by CNN.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Trump wrote about Daniels, the adult film star who claims that the two had an affair in 2006, “Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

Daniels, whose birth name is Stephanie Clifford, clapped back on Twitter, “Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny.”

In a second tweet, Daniels referenced her book Full Disclosure. She wrote, “I see someone finally made it to chapter 3. Also, can someone please teach Tiny about correct punctuation? We already knew you’re a con, though.” She included the hashtags #triggeredhim, #slowreader and #commasarehard.

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Daniels discusses her alleged sexual encounter with Trump — which he has denied — in chapter 3 of her book, describing it as “the least impressive sex I’d ever had.”

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

I see someone finally made it to chapter 3. Also, can someone please teach Tiny about correct punctuation? We already knew you're a con, though. #triggeredhim #slowreader #commasarehard — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti also responded to Trump’s Tuesday insults on Twitter. “You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States,” Avenatti wrote. “Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home?”

You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States. Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home? https://t.co/npOKOEFju6 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump, 48, commented on her husband’s alleged affairs in an ABC News interview on Friday.

“It is not concern and focus of mine,” she said.

“I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do,” she continued. “I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage.”

Saying that “it’s not always pleasant, of course,” Mrs Trump added, “I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true and what is not true.”