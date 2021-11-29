The former president spent the holiday at his members-only Palm Beach club, where a source tells PEOPLE "he is a rock star"

Donald Trump Spends Thanksgiving Socializing at Mar-a-Lago But Still Focused on 2020 Election: 'He Can't Move On'

Former President Donald Trump spent his first Thanksgiving since leaving the White House at the place he loves best: his members-only Mar-a-Lago Club, where a source tells PEOPLE the real estate tycoon seemed nervous about the ongoing legal issues he's facing, but happy to be in Palm Beach.

And while his exit from Washington D.C. came as a result of his electoral loss to now President Joe Biden, the 75-year-old Trump is still consumed by what he has repeatedly (and falsely) described as "election fraud."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He is frustrated and still angry about Biden beating him. He can't move on," a political source tells PEOPLE.

Similarly, Trump spent last Thanksgiving also focused on the election loss, tweeting that it was a "100% RIGGED ELECTION," despite offering no proof to back up his allegation.

Trump lost in both electoral and popular votes. His legal attempts to overturn the results have failed in courtrooms around the country and his Twitter account has since been permanently suspended due to the risk of "further incitement of violence" following the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

But Trump has worries aside from the election — like mounting legal issues facing both he and his eponymous company.

"Donald knows that he has a lot to worry about in many areas so he is madly mouthing off any way he can to make himself look better," the source adds.

The source tells PEOPLE the former president wants to run for president again but has not made a definitive decision (though he has continued fundraising in the months since he left office).

For now, Trump appears content in Palm Beach, with the source saying he likes the attention he gets at his private club, particularly on big holidays that bring in many guests.

"Holidays like Thanksgiving build his ego when club members at Mar-a-Lago come up to him and chat," the source says. "He is a rock star to them. He lives for those moments."

These moments occur both at Mar-a-Lago and at Trump International Golf Club nearby, where he "golfs and often dines on Sunday nights when the aging Trumpettes gather to eat and fall all over him," the source tells PEOPLE.

"He is happiest eating, socializing and doing business from Mar-a-Lago, his castle," the source adds.

A source in Palm Beach told PEOPLE former President Trump spent the days after the holiday golfing.

His wife Melania Trump, meanwhile, spent the days around the Thanksgiving holiday another way: making a rare public appearance for a special cause.