Donald Trump arrived back at the White House Monday night after three days at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Trump Says 'Maybe I'm Immune, I Don't Know' Upon Return to White House After COVID-19 Hospitalization

Donald Trump said he "might be immune" to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) but reveals he 'didn't feel so well' as he returns to the White House after being hospitalized for three days at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center undergoing treatment for the disease.

Speaking out in a video filmed Monday evening, Trump repeated his earlier message that he is now feeling well, though he is still infected with COVID-19.

"I just left Walter Reed Medical Center, and it's really something very special," Trump said in a video message shared on Twitter. "The doctors, the nurses, the first responders, and I learned so much about coronavirus."

"And one thing that's for certain: don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. You're gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently. And you're gonna beat it," Trump said.

More than 210,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, and more than 7.4 million have tested positive for the highly contagious and deadly virus.

Speaking about his weekend in the hospital, Trump — whose treatment has included several different medications — continued: "I went, I didn't feel so good and two days ago — I could have left two days ago — two days ago I felt great, like better than I have in a long time, I said this recently. Better than 20 years ago. Don't let it dominate, don't let it take over your lives."

Seemingly defending his decision to remove his mask for a photo op just moments earlier, Trump said, "We're going back to work, we'll be out front. As your leader, I had to do that. I know there's danger to it, but I had to do it. I stood out front, I led. Nobody's that's a leader would not do what I did. And I know there's a risk, there's a danger, but that's okay."

"And now I'm better, and maybe I'm immune, I don't know," Trump continued. It remains unclear if someone who has been infected with COVID-19 is then immune, and some health experts say that it is possible to contract it more than once.

"But don't let it dominate your lives, get out there, be careful," Trump concluded. "We have the best medicines in the world, and they've all happened very shortly, and they're all getting approved, and the vaccines are coming momentarily. Thank you very much, and Walter Reed, what a group of people. Thank you very much."

Trump also shared a video of his arrival at the White House Monday night set to dramatic music.

Monday evening, Trump left Walter Reed and boarded Marine One to fly back to the White House.

While Trump wore a face mask during the short trip, he removed the covering upon his arrival at the White House and posed for photographers before entering. Trump stood for several moments without a mask before giving cameras a thumbs-up and salute.

Despite leaving the hospital, Trump is still infected with COVID-19 and likely infectious.

Earlier on Monday, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said that Trump would be able to continue his treatment from home at the White House.

"Though he may not be entirely out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations — and most importantly, his clinical status — support the president’s safe return home," Conley said.

Instead of remaining in isolation, Trump made another outing over the weekend to wave at his supporters outside Walter Reed from his presidential motorcade — a move that was widely criticized for putting others at risk of contracting the virus.

Just before leaving Walter Reed on Monday, Trump sent out a tweet promising to be back on the campaign trail "soon."