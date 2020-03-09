Trump Shares Head-Scratching Meme That Even He Doesn't Understand: 'Who Knows What This Means'

President Donald Trump on Sunday shared a head-scratching meme showing him playing violin with the caption: “My next piece is called…nothing can stop what’s coming.”

“Who knows what this means, but it sounds good to me!” Trump, 73, tweeted on Sunday afternoon along with the post, which was originally shared by the White House’s social media director, Dan Scavino.

It’s unclear whether the meme was referring to the president’s 2020 re-election campaign — and the idea that his victory is inevitable — or the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States or the volatile stock market the virus has caused or something else entirely.

Other social media users seemed just as perplexed about it as Trump.

“Guys I think the hamster on the wheel inside our president’s head just collapsed,” one user responded.

Some said Trump was unintentionally comparing himself to the mad Roman emperor Nero — who, so the saying goes, “fiddled while Rome burned.”

Who knows what this means, but it sounds good to me! https://t.co/rQVA4ER0PV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2020

Trump and his election campaign have a pattern of bizarre social media use, which has sometimes boomeranged on them.

In December, the campaign shared a meme depicting Trump as Marvel character Thanos while trying to make a statement about him trouncing his political opponents in the face of his impeachment.

But Twitter users were quick to point out that Thanos is a supervillain known for committing mass genocide who is eventually defeated by The Avengers.

“Thanos was the bad guy who was eventually defeated by the good guys. So great meme, idiots,” one user responded then.

Image zoom President Donald Trump SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

The president has also been long criticized for using social media to mock his political rivals and other citizens with whom he disagrees.

Trump used Twitter to jab at teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, telling the then 16-year-old in December to “chill” and “work on her anger management” as he complained about her being named TIME’s Person of the Year.

Around the same time, First Lady Melania Trump made a rare public statement denouncing an impeachment witness for mentioning son Barron’s name in a joke about the president.

A spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump said at the time that she and her husband “communicate differently.”