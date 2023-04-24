Donald Trump Says Ron DeSantis Needs 'Emergency Personality Transplant' amid Escalating 2024 Feud

In his post, Trump claimed that some of the donors and PACs initially supporting a DeSantis run are now pulling their support due to what he called "crashing" poll numbers

By
Published on April 24, 2023 01:32 PM
Trump & Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump (left), Ron DeSantis. Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack for The Washington Post via Getty, CHENEY ORR/AFP via Getty

Donald Trump again slammed fellow Republican Ron DeSantis over the weekend, claiming that the Florida governor is losing backers because he has "no personality or people skills" and adding that supporters may consider sending DeSantis "to the great Walter Reed Medical Center for an emergency personality transplant."

The 76-year-old former president made the remarks in a post shared to his social media site Truth Social on Sunday, as speculation regarding DeSantis' plans to run for the presidency continue to mount.

In his post, Trump claimed that some of the donors and PACs initially supporting a DeSantis run are now pulling their support due to what he called "crashing" poll numbers.

"Florida has the Sun & the Ocean, and was GREAT long before I put Ron there," Trump wrote. "The semi-elite 'No Growthers' are considering sending Ron to the great Walter Reed Medical Center for an emergency personality transplant. His poll numbers are crashing!"

Trump, who announced his next presidential run in November, has in recent months claimed that the Florida governor once "begged" him for an endorsement, with "tears coming down from his eyes."

Trump's endorsement did help the now-governor win the 2018 Republican primary against the long-held favorite for the role, former Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam.

But Trump has since suggested that early endorsement should have led to more "loyalty" from 44-year-old DeSantis.

"If he runs, that's fine. I'm way up in the polls," Trump told the Associated Press earlier this year. "He's going to have to do what he wants to do, but he may run. I do think it would be a great act of disloyalty because, you know, I got him in. He had no chance. His political life was over."

While calls for DeSantis to run for higher office began to mount in November, after he won reelection as Florida's governor in a landslide amid Republican losses in many other parts of the country, the governor has received criticism more recently, even from those in his own party.

At least one top Republican donor has announced that he will not be financing a DeSantis presidential run, due to the governor's extreme social positions, including "his stance on abortion and book banning."

Thomas Peterffy made the remarks to the Financial Times, telling the outlet: "I am more reluctant to back him. We are waiting to see who among the primary candidates is most likely to be able to win the general, and then put all of our firepower behind them."

Other Republicans have been critical of DeSantis' continued fight with Disney World, which stems from the company's opposition to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill — a measure the governor endorsed and signed into law that restricts classroom discussion around gender identity and sexual orientation.

