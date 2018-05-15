Donald Trump Says Melania Is Doing 'Really Well' After Kidney Procedure, Will Return Home This Week

President Donald Trump says wife Melania is continuing to heal after she underwent a “successful” kidney procedure on Monday.

“Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!” he tweeted Tuesday morning.

The president also briefly mentioned his wife later in the day while speaking at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

“I want to start by saying that Melania is in the hospital doing really well. She’s watching us right now. And I want to thank the incredible doctors — Walter Reed Medical Center. They did a fantastic job. So thank you,” he said to applause. “And she sends her love.”

The Slovenian-born former model, 48, surprised even those close to her when her spokeswoman revealed Monday afternoon that she underwent a kidney embolization that morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, to treat a benign kidney condition.

The president was not present for the procedure, instead remaining at the White House where he had his daily intelligence briefing at 11 a.m. and lunch with Vice President Mike Pence.

After tweeting twice on Monday afternoon — about trade and his “personal relationship with President Xi” of China, and then about “fake news” — he boarded Marine One shortly after 5 p.m. for the trip to Walter Reed, where his wife was expected to remain hospitalized “for the duration of the week,” her spokeswoman said.

“Heading over to Walter Reed Medical Center to see our great First Lady, Melania. Successful procedure, she is in good spirits,” Trump tweeted. “Thank you to all of the well-wishers!”

According to CNN, Melania’s spokeswoman said the president phoned the first lady — “and they spoke extensively” — before her procedure, and he later spoke with her doctor.

Donald and Melania Trump in January

The first lady’s surprise procedure — which took place just one day after Trump failed to acknowledge his wife on Mother’s Day — was a shock to many in the first couple’s circle.

Paolo Zampolli, a UN ambassador and a longtime friend of the pair, told PEOPLE that after he learned of Mrs. Trump’s surgery from the breaking news, “I sent her a friendly text message, that our prayers, love and thoughts are with her and wish her a speedy recovery.”

Another friend of the first couple also told PEOPLE: “I have heard nothing about this. The first I knew was when I saw it on the news!”

A third source close to the Trump family was also shocked, and knew nothing of any symptoms the first lady may have had.

“I had absolutely no clue this was going on,” the source said.