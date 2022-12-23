Donald Trump Says a Fear of Being Indicted Didn't Play into Decision to Run in 2024: 'I Did Nothing Wrong'

Trump is currently mired in a number of investigations into his personal conduct and that of his eponymous company

By
December 23, 2022
Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Trump used a Pennsylvania rally to vent his anger at an FBI search of his Florida home and President Joe Bidens attack on political extremism, staking his claim as his successors election rival in 2024.
Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally. Photo: Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty

Amid numerous investigations into his conduct during and after leaving the presidency, Donald Trump says a fear of being indicted didn't spur him to announce his 2024 candidacy.

"That didn't play into it," Trump, 76, told New York magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi in a sprawling new profile.

Speaking to Nuzzi, Trump said, "I did nothing wrong," adding: "I don't know how you get indicted if you've done nothing wrong. I've done nothing wrong."

Trump left office in January 2021, weeks after a mob of his supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol following his calls to "fight like hell" and overturn the election in his favor.

The ensuing riot left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer, and forced the evacuation of lawmakers including his own vice president, Mike Pence.

One week after leaving office, Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives for his alleged role in inciting the violence, becoming the first president in American history to be impeached twice.

In the two years since, his legal troubles have persisted, and Trump now finds himself the subject of intensifying investigations on various fronts, including into his political conduct and business affairs.

There's the investigation into how he handled classified documents, which led to the FBI executing a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida in August.

There's also the Capitol attack itself, which sparked a bipartisan House committee recommendation that Trump be charged with four criminal counts and a separate probe by the Department of Justice, which Attorney General Merrick Garland has called "the most wide-ranging investigation in [the department's] history."

Trump is also involved in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' criminal investigation into failed efforts to overturn the results that gave now-President Biden Georgia's 16 electoral votes.

Trump's business has also been subject to a lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has accused the former president, along with three of his adult children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump — and senior executives at the Trump Organization of fraud.

And in November, Trump found himself the subject of another suit, after former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll sued the former president in New York alleging battery and defamation under the state's Adult Survivors Act, which creates a one-year lookback window for survivors of sexual abuse to file claims otherwise barred by the statute of limitations.

Trump, at least publicly, hasn't claimed to be worried about the lawsuits or investigations, telling New York "I've done nothing wrong," nine times in 30 minutes, Nuzzi wrote.

