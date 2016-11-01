Donald Trump Says Hillary Clinton Is a Bad Role Model for His 10-Year-Old Son Barron

Donald Trump claimed Monday that his presidential election opponent, Hillary Clinton, is a poor role model for children — including his youngest son, Barron.

Trump, 70, pointed to the email probe as evidence the Democratic nominee is not someone the nation’s youth should be imitating.

“I have a son named Barron, and I want to tell you, she is a terrible example for my son and for the children in this country,” Trump said during a rally in Michigan. “Hillary is the one who broke the law over and over and over again.”

The Republican candidate’s statements closely mirror previous accusations made against him by Clinton, 69. In July, Clinton’s campaign released an ad titled “Role Models” in which Trump’s controversial comments about Mexican immigrants and mocking a person with a disability are being watched on television by kids.

“Our children are watching. What example will we set for them?” text on the screen reads.

With just one week left in the election, Clinton leads Trump 46 percent to 43 percent nationally in a two-way race in the new Politico/Morning Consult poll. The poll was taken after the FBI’s announcement Friday that it was reviewing newfound emails potentially related to Clinton’s use of a private email server.

“The race for the White House is tight, but it has not been radically changed by the FBI director’s bombshell announcement last week,” wrote Politico’s Jake Sherman, adding, “Put simply, there is not yet evidence that the revelations have drastically altered the contours of the election.”