"I was there for a tiny little short period of time," Trump told Fox News Radio, despite reporting otherwise

Trump Insists He Only Went to the White House Bunker amid Protests for a Brief 'Inspection'

President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that, contrary to widespread reporting, he went to the White House underground bunker on Friday for a "very, very short period of time" and was only there for an "inspection."

Outlets including the Associated Press, CNN and The New York Times cited officials saying the president was taken there Friday amid conflicts outside the White House perimeter between law enforcement and an unruly crowd of demonstrators, some of whom threw bricks and rocks.

"I was there for a tiny little short period of time, and it was much more for an inspection," Trump, 73, maintained to Fox News Radio.

"I was down for a very, very short period of time," he added. "Very, very short period of time."

Trump said that he had previously been in the bunker "two and a half times" — also not for emergencies. (The White House would not comment to PEOPLE on internal security procedures or shed new light on Trump's explanation.)

Citing two White House officials, The Washington Post reported on Monday that "the president was upset about news coverage of him briefly retreating to the White House bunker Friday evening amid protests, and he repeatedly wondered why anyone would have disclosed those details to the news media."

Friday marked perhaps the most aggressive display by demonstrators at the White House. Large groups have been gathering there for days in response to the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Demonstrations and similar chaotic scenes, sparked by Floyd's death, have played out in dozens of cities across the country for more than a week and CNN reported that the unrest outside the White House led Secret Service to rush Trump and his wife and young son to the building's underground bunker for close to an hour.

The AP also reported that "Trump spent nearly an hour in the bunker."

Image zoom Police officers hold a perimeter near the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd on June 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty

Image zoom Military police officers restrain a protestor near the White House on Monday. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

On Monday, a peaceful crowd of protesters at the White House was cleared by police so the president and his aides could walk to the nearby St. John's church.

Though the move was praised by some conservatives and administration allies, other Republicans avoided discussing it amid widespread backlash — including from local religious leaders.

"In no way do we support the President’s incendiary response to a wounded, grieving nation," tweeted Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington who oversees St. John's.

Budde tweeted that Trump "just used a Bible and a church of my diocese as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our church stands for."

Televangelist Pat Robertson, who has supported Trump in the past, criticized the president's response on Monday, including a Rose Garden address where Trump threatened to send the military to suppress protests, some of which have descended into looting and violence.

"It seems like now is the time to say, 'I understand your pain, I want to comfort you, I think it's time we love each other,' " Robertson said on his 700 Club program. "But the president took a different course."

Speaking with Fox News Radio Trump insisted he'd been praised for the church visit.

He said, "Most religious leaders loved it."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.