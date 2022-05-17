Since leaving the White House, Trump has made unfounded and continued claims that he won the 2020 presidential election over Joe Biden, who won both the electoral and popular votes

Donald Trump Says He is Writing 'Depressing' Book About Election Fraud Claims: 'I Don't Think You'll Enjoy It'

More than a year after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, Donald Trump says he is writing a book based on his continued (and unproven) claims of election fraud. And the book, he says, will be "depressing."

Calling the election "the crime of the century," 75-year-old Trump told a crowd of rally attendees in Austin, TX over the weekend that he was writing a book with that very title.

"I'm actually writing a book about it called The Crime of the Century," he continued, according to Newsweek. "I don't think you'll enjoy it. You'll be very depressed when you read it, but we want to have it down for historic reasons."

Winning Team Publishing — a publishing house co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. and other Trump allies and focused on books by conservative authors — made its own announcement about the book on Twitter.

"NEW BOOK ALERT: CRIME OF THE CENTURY by President Donald J. Trump!" the company tweeted, adding that more details will be coming soon.

Politico reported last year that Trump has not penned a post-White House memoir, which is standard among most former presidents. At least one reason for that, the outlet reported, is that "major publishing houses have recoiled at the prospect of having to fact-check his work or the social backlash that would ensue."

Since leaving the White House, Trump has made unfounded and continued claims that he won the 2020 presidential election over Biden, who won both the electoral and popular votes, and has been in office since January 2021.

Despite Trump's baseless allegations of wrongdoing, officials in nearly every state, including both Democrats and Republicans, have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election.

That hasn't stopped Trump from pressing his case publicly. At a February rally, Trump repeated his false claim that his vice president, Mike Pence, had the ability to "overturn" the 2020 election results by rejecting the electoral votes that Biden had won.

Pence again pushed back at those comments at a Federalist Society event held that same month, saying, "I had no right to overturn the election."