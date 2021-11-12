Donald Trump Says Threats to 'Hang Mike Pence' on Jan. 6 Were 'Common Sense' Because 'People Were Angry'
"If you know a vote is fraudulent," the former president said in a March interview, "how can you pass a fraudulent vote to Congress?"
Donald Trump wasn't concerned about Mike Pence on Jan. 6 — even when some of the former president's supporters, who stormed the U.S. Capitol, chanted about hanging the vice president.
"I thought he was well protected, and I heard that he was in good shape. No, because I had heard he was in very good shape," Trump told ABC News' Jonathan Karl, who asked the president if he worried for Pence's safety during an interview for his book Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.
Axios obtained audio of the interview, conducted March 18 at Mar-a-Lago.
"You heard those chants," Karl says in the audio. "That was terrible ... They were saying 'hang Mike Pence.'"
"Well, the people were very angry," Trump replies. "It's common sense. It's common sense that you're supposed to protect. How can you — if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? How can you pass a fraudulent vote to Congress?"
RELATED: Journalist Describes 'Wild' Unpublished Photos of Mike Pence in Hiding on Jan. 6: 'Holed Up in a Basement'
Trump's claim that fraud is to blame for his defeat in the 2020 election is false.
In another portion of the interview, Trump says he spoke to Pence about throwing out electoral college votes.
"I really talked about all of the fraudulent things that happened during the election," Trump said, according to Axios. "I didn't talk about the main point, which is the legislatures did not approve — five states. The legislatures did not approve all of those changes that made the difference between a very easy win for me in the states, or a loss that was very close, because the losses were all very close."
In Betrayal, out Tuesday, Karl describes unpublished photos of Pence in hiding. "The photos show Pence in a barren garage. There were no windows and no furniture. This was a loading dock with concrete walls and a concrete floor," Karl writes.
RELATED: Trump Was 'Done' with Republican Party Until Officials Said They'd Ruin a $100M Political Tool: Book
"No place to sit, no desk, no chairs, nothing," Karl also said of the images taken by a White House photographer during an appearance on The Late Show this week. "He was in this concrete parking garage with his family. This is the vice president of the United States and he's holed up in a basement."
Karl tweeted that more of his interview with Trump will air during ABC News' This Week on Sunday.
His book also documents Trump's anger with Republicans after the Capitol attack, his subsequent impeachment in the House and Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, when the outgoing president told Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel he was going to leave the Republican Party.