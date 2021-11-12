Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"If you know a vote is fraudulent," the former president said in a March interview, "how can you pass a fraudulent vote to Congress?"

Donald Trump Says Threats to 'Hang Mike Pence' on Jan. 6 Were 'Common Sense' Because 'People Were Angry'

"I thought he was well protected, and I heard that he was in good shape. No, because I had heard he was in very good shape," Trump told ABC News' Jonathan Karl, who asked the president if he worried for Pence's safety during an interview for his book Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Axios obtained audio of the interview, conducted March 18 at Mar-a-Lago.

"You heard those chants," Karl says in the audio. "That was terrible ... They were saying 'hang Mike Pence.'"

"Well, the people were very angry," Trump replies. "It's common sense. It's common sense that you're supposed to protect. How can you — if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? How can you pass a fraudulent vote to Congress?"

Trump's claim that fraud is to blame for his defeat in the 2020 election is false.

In another portion of the interview, Trump says he spoke to Pence about throwing out electoral college votes.

"I really talked about all of the fraudulent things that happened during the election," Trump said, according to Axios. "I didn't talk about the main point, which is the legislatures did not approve — five states. The legislatures did not approve all of those changes that made the difference between a very easy win for me in the states, or a loss that was very close, because the losses were all very close."

trump, pence Donald Trump and Mike Pence | Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

In Betrayal, out Tuesday, Karl describes unpublished photos of Pence in hiding. "The photos show Pence in a barren garage. There were no windows and no furniture. This was a loading dock with concrete walls and a concrete floor," Karl writes.

"No place to sit, no desk, no chairs, nothing," Karl also said of the images taken by a White House photographer during an appearance on The Late Show this week. "He was in this concrete parking garage with his family. This is the vice president of the United States and he's holed up in a basement."

Karl tweeted that more of his interview with Trump will air during ABC News' This Week on Sunday.