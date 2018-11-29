President Donald Trump is certain that he will not win a Nobel Peace Prize.

On Wednesday, Trump, 72, revealed that he does not think he will be honored with the prestigious award, something he believes he would be in the running for as he worked to improve relations with North Korea, and compared it to being robbed of an Emmy Award for his former reality show, The Apprentice.

“Well, they’ll never give it to me. We should have gotten the Emmy for The Apprentice, you know?” Trump told The New York Post.

From 2004 to 2006, the business competition show was nominated for an Emmy eight separate times but never won the award, despite it being one of the top programs on television at the time. After Trump left the show in 2015, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, took over as host.

“I had the No. 1 show, The Apprentice,” Trump continued on the interview with the Post. “Arnold Schwarzenegger blew it. Big movie star. It was dead in two nights. I had it for 14 seasons.”

The President even recalled the specific moment The Apprentice was up for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program in both 2004 and 2005 but lost to The Amazing Race, whom he claimed was a “terrible” show.

“So they’re saying ‘He’s done a magnificent job, this show has gone to the top of the heap’… and the winner is, and I stood up … and they said ‘Amazing Race’ and I said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding?'” Trump admitted. “That show was terrible. Amazing Race got it because Amazing Race was the establishment.”

As for a possible return to The Apprentice, Trump does not believe the redemption is likely. “No. No. Arnold put that out of business,” he told the Post.

The billionaire businessman has had a history of bashing the Emmys both verbally and on Twitter.

Dating back to 2004 when his NBC series first lost the best reality competition series, Trump has had negative remarks about the Emmys. In 2012, eight years later, he angrily tweeted about losing to the same competitor.

“Amazing Race winning an Emmy again is a total joke,” he wrote. “The Emmys have no credibility–no wonder the ratings are at record lows.”

During the 2017 presidential debate, his opponent Hillary Clinton even noted in her speech that Trump often claimed things were “rigged” against him.

“There was even a time when he didn’t get an Emmy for his TV program three years in a row and he started tweeting that the Emmys were rigged against him,” Clinton said, before Trump interrupted her to say, “Should have gotten it.”

Overall, the President has called the Emmys a “terrible show,” “dishonest,” “a total joke” and “the absolute worst” among others.